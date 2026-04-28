Ghanaian transgender Angel Maxine has clapped back at Ntim Fordjour after the Assin South MP demanded a retraction and apology over her homosexual allegations

The LGBTQ Ghanaian personality claimed she is not sorry as she shared a letter detailing why she tagged the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency as her lover

Angel Maxine's unexpected response to Ntim Fordjour has added another layer to the Homosexual accusation, sparking heated reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian transgender Angel Maxine has responded to Ntim Fordjour's demand for a retraction and apology over her homosexual allegations.

Angel Maxine claps back at Ntim Fordjour after his demand for homosexual allegation retraction and apology. Image credit: Angel Maxine, Ntim

Source: Facebook

On April 16, 2026, the Ghanaian transgender dropped a strong allegation against the NPP MP, claiming he was homosexual and accusing him of being her partner.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, Rev Fordjour dismissed the claims as untrue. Speaking on Okay FM, he suggested that Angel Maxine was only seeking to tarnish his image due to his strong stance against LGBTQ in Ghana.

“The guy making the accusations is a man turning himself into a woman. Such a person is the one making these allegations against me. It is never true that I am gay. If I were gay, why would I champion the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill?” he questioned.

“Have you ever seen an armed robber calling for laws to arrest robbers? What he is saying is not true,” he added.

Rev Ntim Fordjour is among MPs seeking the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

After denying the accusations, lawyers of Rev Ntim Fordjour wrote to Angel Maxine over her allegations against their client.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, they are demanding that she retract her statement and apologise, or they will proceed with legal actions should she ignore the directives.

Ntim Fordjour's lawyers claimed that the Ghanaian transgender’s accusations have caused their client reputational damage.

They stated that if the transgender person does not comply with the directives within three days after the date on the letter, they would take legal action against her.

The Facebook post showing Ntim Fordjour's demand for an apology is below:

Angel Maxine responds to Ntim Fordjour's apology demand

Captioning a video shared on her Instagram page, Angel Maxine acknowledged the letter received from Ntim Fordjour; however, he stated emphatically that “I’m not sorry”.

In a follow-up letter, the Ghanaian transgender did not debunk her homosexual allegations against the NPP MP but explained her reason for calling him her lover.

“In demonstrating the risk of such an expansive criminal law, I mentioned Hon. Ntim Fordjour as my lover. My purpose was to press the point that false reporting, public suspicion, and the mob-like justice that animates the Bill puts everyone at risk.”

“The statement by Hon. Ntim Fordjour's lawyers, raising concerns about his reputation, illustrates the very danger the Bill poses. If a public allegation can cause this level of concern to a Member of Parliament with visibility, influence and access to lawyers, then one must imagine what the same culture of suspicion will do to ordinary people who have no protection.”

Angel Maxine further asked Ntim Fordjour to use a moment to reflect on the impact of the bill, claiming she has instructed her lawyers to write to the NPP MP.

“I invite Hon. Ntim Fordjour to use this moment for reflection. I also invite him to an open conversation, one that may create room for understanding, and for a deeper appreciation of love, dignity and respect for one's neighbour, even when people love differently. I have also instructed my lawyers to write formally to him and his lawyers on this matter.”

The Instagram post of Angel Maxine is below:

Ntim Fordjour denies homosexual allegations by the Ghanaian transgender Angel Maxine. Image credit: Ntim, Angel Maxine

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Angel Maxine's response to Ntim Fordjour

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Angel Maxine broke her silence on Ntim Fordjour's demand for retraction and apology.

Sam wrote:

“Well written. What is not good for the goose is not good for the gender.”

George wrote:

“We are not apologising. You said nothing wrong.”

Francis wrote:

“Just apologise and be free. You won't die.”

Ntim Fordjour demands appointment of Defense Minister

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ntim Fordjour called on President John Mahama to appoint a permanent Defence Minister.

His call came after a stampede at El Wak, killing six Ghana Armed Forces Applicants.

Source: YEN.com.gh