The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecasted more unsettled weather across the country, with thunderstorms and intermittent rainfall expected

Morning mist and fog are expected in mountainous and forested areas, while thunderstorms may persist into the morning before a brief afternoon respite

GMet warned that rain and thunderstorms could redevelop later in the day, urging the public to take precautions due to highly variable weather conditions

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its latest weather forecast, predicting continued unsettled weather conditions across much of the country.

In a notice, GMet said that thunderstorms, cloudy skies, and intermittent rainfall are expected to persist from Tuesday evening into Wednesday night, April 29, 2026.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency releases a new weather update, warning of persistent thunderstorms and rainfall into midnight on April 29, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

It added that rain-bearing clouds are currently developing over the coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors, bringing cloudy conditions accompanied by thunderstorms with or without rain.

The agency consequently cautioned that these conditions may be intensified by windy spells in affected areas.

For Wednesday morning, GMet predicts misty or foggy conditions over mountainous and forested zones, particularly in the early hours, which could reduce visibility for road users and commuters.

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GMet predicts morning thunderstorms

GMet also indicated that the ongoing rainstorm activity is expected to continue into the morning hours, producing slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall across parts of the coastline, inland towns, and selected areas in the middle belt.

Despite the unstable morning weather, the agency's forecast suggests a temporary improvement during the day, with sunny intervals expected across most parts of the country as the afternoon progresses.

However, residents of the affected areas have been advised to remain alert, as rain and thunderstorms are likely to redevelop from late afternoon into the night, affecting parts of the coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors once again.

GMet has urged the public, especially road users and those in flood-prone areas, to take necessary precautions, as weather conditions remain highly variable within the forecast period.

"As stated in the weather update issued earlier, the rainstorm is expected to persist, producing slight to moderate thunderstorms or rain over parts of the coastline and the inland towns, as well as a few areas in the middle sector this morning.

"Meanwhile, mist or fog patches are likely to form over mountainous and forest zones during the early hours. As the day advances into the afternoon, sunny breaks will prevail across most places in the country. However, from late afternoon hours into the night, rain and thundery activities are anticipated over parts of the coastline, middle, transition and northern sectors," it added.

The ECG announces a six-hour power cut in Accra West following the Akosombo Substation fire incident. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

ECG announces six-hour power cut in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that parts of the Accra West Region experienced a six-hour power outage early on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The Electricity Company of Ghana said the load curtailment was needed to stabilise supply while engineers worked to restore the infrastructure.

Over 50 communities, including key business districts and institutions in Accra, were expected to be impacted by dumsor that followed.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh