IShowSpeed has been widely praised by Ghanaian fans after he defended his Ghanaian identity during a recent interaction on his Caribbean tour

The popular streamer is currently undertaking his 15 Island Tour, which started in Trinidad and Tobago and includes planned visits to several Caribbean nations

Fans interpreted his statement as a strong expression of cultural identity and pride in his Ghanaian roots

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Ghanaian fans have taken to social media to celebrate popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., after he firmly defended his Ghanaian heritage during an interaction with fans who misidentified his background.

The streamer is currently on a Caribbean tour as part of his 15-island tour, which began in Trinidad and Tobago and is expected to include stops in Barbados, Grenada, and other islands across the region.

IShowSpeed/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

During one of his appearances, a fan mistakenly described his bodyguard, Twum Barimah, popularly known as Rudiger or King Hercules, as Nigerian. IShowSpeed quickly corrected the impression, insisting that his bodyguard is Ghanaian.

He went further to affirm his own Ghanaian identity, expressing pride in his ancestral roots and making it clear that his connection to Ghana is deeply personal and meaningful.

To reinforce his heritage, he referenced his traditional Ghanaian name, Barimah Kofi Akuffo, which he said reflects his lineage and cultural ties to Ghana.

IShowSpeed, widely regarded as one of the most followed streamers globally, has previously toured parts of Africa, including Ghana, where he reconnected with what he describes as his ancestral home.

Watch the X video here:

IShowSpeed enjoys massage in Ghana

ShowSpeed’s Ghana visit was nothing short of unforgettable, as the popular streamer fully immersed himself in the country’s culture, nature, and traditions.

His day began on a calm and refreshing note at the Asenema Waterfall in Akropong, where Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya treated him to a nature-themed massage by beautiful women.

During the livestream, he openly praised people of the country for their warmth and hospitality, while members of his team and security also joined in and enjoyed the moment.

IShowSpeed was also spotted at Miss Malaika contestant Hamamat Montia's shea butter museum, where he enjoyed a massage, which sparked conversation on Instagram.

The Instagram video is below:

Fans react to IShowSpeed defending Ghanaian roots

Scores of social media users have taken to the comment section to share their heartfelt admiration to the young American streamer for demonstrating his immense love for his Ghanaian heritage. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Godey commented:

“I am a Ghanaian, Barima Kofi Akuffo “ He kept emphasizing that, this is your sign to visit Ghana You will love this place, just a visit and Speed can’t get Ghana’s name out of his mouth. I even heard “chale”

Maame Efua said:

"Man said ‘I’m Ghanaian’ with his full chest."

Bhim Nation Malter posted:

"I love when people challenge him about his identity. Unawares."

Joo Dance shared:

"So basically the biggest streamer in Africa ( biggest in the world ) is actually Ghanaian."

IShowSpeed executes backflip at Black Stars Gate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed turned the Black Star Gate into a lively spectacle upon his arrival in Ghana.

He climbed a structure at the landmark, executed a clean backflip, and capped it off with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh