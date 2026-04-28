Carlos Queiroz has begun his European tour by catching up with Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey as he builds relationships within his squad

The newly appointed Black Stars coach is expected to meet several other players as he strengthens bonds ahead of the 2026 World Cup

His first assignment with the core of the team is set to come in a friendly against Wales in June

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Carlos Queiroz has officially begun his European tour as part of early preparations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran coach, who was unveiled in Accra on April 23, first spent time in Ghana observing local-based players.

Carlos Queiroz European Tour: Meets Ayew and Partey Ahead of World Cup

Source: Getty Images

He watched training sessions involving the Black Galaxies during their matches against Aduana Stars and Heart of Lions.

Shortly after, Queiroz left Ghana on Sunday to continue his mission in Europe. His goal is simple. Connect with key players, understand their current form, and share his vision for the national team.

Queiroz meets Ayew and Partey

According to Ghanafa.org, Queiroz has already held meetings with captain Jordan Ayew and vice captain Thomas Partey.

The discussions are part of a wider engagement plan that will see the coach speak with more senior players across Europe.

He is also expected to attend several club matches to assess Ghanaian players in competitive action.

His approach is focused on alignment. He wants players to understand his philosophy early and be fully aware of what will be expected at the World Cup.

Queiroz took over following the exit of Otto Addo and has been handed a four-month contract, with the possibility of extension depending on performance in the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz European Tour: Meets Ayew and Partey Ahead of World Cup. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz opens up about player call-ups

At his unveiling, Queiroz stressed the importance of making the right football decisions rather than just good ones as he begins shaping his squad.

"We have to be sure that we bring the right players to do the right thing. There is a difference in football, in coaching, between a good decision and the right decision.

"The only thing now that needs to happen is to study and analyse everything that is related to the past in order to improve the legacy of the biggest club of all time.

"They come out, they wear it up, and we are proud of them, and we want to be sure that they make all the fans proud of them."

The 73-year-old is being supported by his backroom staff as he continues his European engagements, meeting both established internationals and potential call-ups.

Ghana will compete in Group L at the World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Before the tournament, Queiroz will lead the Black Stars in a pre-World Cup friendly against Wales on June 2, with the GFA also working to secure an additional warm-up fixture.

Details on Queiroz's salary emerge

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that fresh details have emerged regarding the salary of newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The former Manchester United assistant is believed to be earning between $90,000 and $100,000 after signing a four-month contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh