A mother of two identified as Jenni did the unthinkable as she dumped her full-time Uber driving to devote her time to caring for an obroni man she met during a ride

Jenni who is currently pursuing her doctorate degree said she knew she would be the old man's caregiver the moment he called to book the ride

Jenni said though her action is weird, she likes it as she wasn't able to do the same for her dad before emigrating to the US

A mother of two decided that between her full-time job and caring for an old man, the latter was better.

The woman named Jenni surprisingly quit her Uber driving job which put food on her table to serve as a caregiver for an old man she met during a ride.

She had migrated from Ethiopia 20 years ago to the US Photo Credit: The National Desk

Source: UGC

The National Desk reports that Jenni had moved to the US from Ethiopia 20 years ago while fending for herself and kids with the commercial ride job.

Inside the lonely life of the old man she is to care for

88-year-old Paul Webb lives a lonely life in his Ohio, US home since the demise of his wife, Local12 reports.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Worse is, the old man suffers a medical condition called dementia.

“(He) worked at Battelle for 65 years. He was steady. He was the rock of the family. And that rock began to crumble," his son named Keith explained.

How Jenni became Paul's caregiver

Narrating how she met Paul, Jenni currently in school for her doctorate degree said Paul had called in for a ride one certain day.

According to her, she knew she would be Paul's caregiver the moment his voice came on at the other end of the phone.

Describing her decision as weird, Jenni said she likes it because it was something she couldn't do for her dad.

She added that it was also to help him change his last days on earth.

In her words:

"A lot of people with a lot of wisdom, they are dying at home alone so the rewarding part is changing his life. Changing his last days. He’s 88. You don’t deserve to be alone,"

It is not clear if she would be paid for the services as no specifics were made in that regard but Jenni's gesture has been described by Paul's children Keith and Melanie as mind-blowing.

Lady helps neighbour clean dirty apartment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had spent 60 hours cleaning her neighbour's apartment that hadn't been cleaned in 13 years.

Lucy, a mother of three resides in Fulham, London beside an anti-social elderly woman who is aged 76. The young lady was said to have tried severally to become friends with the old woman but it was always unsuccessful.

One fateful day, the old woman was locked out of her apartment and Lucy helped get her back in through the bedroom window. What Lucy however saw from the bedroom touched her heart - she saw that the place was untidied with dilapidated furniture, no bed and even poo was on the floor.

Source: Yen.com.gh