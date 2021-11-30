An old woman who was sweating and trying to get in shape at the gym has got many people talking online

In the viral video on Instagram, the woman pulled weight that got many asking what her real age is

Many Instagram users said that they would continue to eat all the calories they can now and burn them later

A video shared by @codedblog of a grandma working out and sweating at the gym has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The old woman in her athletic cloth pulled massive weight with such power that belied her age. She struggled at every pull to show just how strenuous the activity is.

The woman was praised online for her strength. Photo source: codedblog

Source: UGC

Building muscles

The woman has her phone stuck on her chest as she took different positions on the treadmill to build her arm and shoulder muscles.

Many people who reacted to the video were amazed by the woman's super strength, saying they cannot do such even while they are not as old as she is.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60 comments and more than 1,300 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

officialtinae said:

"My excuse. Pls! We won't take this flesh to heaven."

loveworldofcakes said:

"Gym no dey my area."

qudee_vybz said:

"MA KA WHY."

jasmine_menoutfits said:

"Chaii if this one catch person."

ginablingz said:

"My phone won’t stick to my chest."

thelly_divashair said:

"I’m not old yet, let me take in the calories I will burn later."

succesful_klinty said:

"This one go beat husband for house oh."

Old woman drums skillfully

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elderly woman in a church gave people on social media much to talk about as she showed off her dexterity on a drum set.

Dressed in ankara with headgear on, the woman handled the drum stick like a professional in a video shared by @famousblogng. She must have been drumming for years.

A man stood in front of the woman, capturing the moment on his phone. An unseen person sang on as an accompaniment to the woman's performance with the drum set.

Source: Yen