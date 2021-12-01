A netizen took to Twitter to ask a simple question that has resulted in many opening up about their past relationships

@SneakerNyame_ wanted to know why the love life of people ended and he got an overwhelming amount of responses

@FosuaahJackie said: "I couldn't buy him sneakers on his birthday so he broke up with me"

A young man has managed to spark massive conversations among netizens after resorting to Twitter to find out the reasons behind people's relationship failures.

The post sighted on the Twitter timeline of @SneakerNyame_ posed the question;

"Why did your last relationship end?"

Sad young man and woman

Source: Getty Images

It appears that many used that opportunity to bring out the emotions they have bottled up for years.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 1,000 likes, more than 80 retweets and 11 quote tweets.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@adjah_tetteh commented:

She no really know how to moan...all u go hear bi "ei ei ayin ei ayin hmmmmm ayin ei ei ayin" big turn off for me

@chilledpizza wrote:

I was accused of cheating. I know I did it but why should you accuse me?

From @bos_leg:

She said i was going to uni and i’d prolly meet nice ladies and end up cheating on her so it’s better to end our relationship so i can feel free..

@kweku_ot commented:

Kasoa. E leff small you go reach amanfrom aaa. That be where ma own end

From @JaY_Blaqq:

She tell me say ein uncle say make she find somebro who dey work, wey den we too dey school as at then

@FosuaahJackie commented:

I couldn’t buy him sneaker on his birthday so he broke up with me

Still on relationships, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man currently identified as Ernest Coleman managed to cause massive stir on social media after making a simple request. In his timeline on Twitter he tweeted that;

"Quote this with the wildest Yakubu job you've heard of"

His post got many talking on social media. The post racked up over 300 quote tweets with close to 1,000 likes and 276 retweets.

