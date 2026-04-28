Matters of the heart sometimes go beyond expectations, as a young woman has amazed many by tattooing her boyfriend’s face on her own face

A video showing the moment has stirred massive reactions online as social media users continue to discuss the unusual act of love

Also, embattled Suzzy Pinamang, who was sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama for eye surgery abroad after a school incident, has flaunted her boyfriend online, sparking reactions

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A young woman has stirred intense discussions online after taking an unconventional step to express her affection for her partner.

A young woman decides to get a tattoo of her boyfriend on her face. Image credit: iStock, temajesusofficial/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram, the lady, whose identity was not disclosed, chose to have her boyfriend’s face permanently inked onto her own face. The bold decision has since captured widespread attention across social media platforms.

The footage captured the moment she lay calmly on a tattoo bed while the artist carefully worked on replicating the man’s face from a reference image displayed nearby. The process appeared detailed and deliberate, as the artist focused on recreating the facial features with precision.

Despite the discomfort typically associated with facial tattoos, the woman appeared composed throughout the session. She remained relaxed, showing little sign of distress as the procedure continued.

To manage the process, she was seen wearing a black earpiece, seemingly helping her stay calm while the artist carried on with the work.

The caption accompanying the video provided context to her decision, stating that the act was intended as a demonstration of her love.

“Lover girl raises the bar as she tattoos her boyfriend’s face on her face to prove her love,” the caption read.

The video has since generated widespread reactions, with many social media users sharing differing views on the bold gesture and what it represents.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Boyfriend seeks separation after going abroad

Earlier, a heated altercation between a woman and her longtime partner surfaced online, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms.

In a trending Instagram video, the woman, who appeared visibly emotional, accused the man of taking advantage of her support during their relationship, which reportedly lasted over eight years.

According to her account, she had financially supported him to travel to Canada in search of better opportunities, with the hope that they would build a future together.

She explained that due to financial constraints at the time, she sold her land to help fund his relocation.

Heartbroken woman sells land to fund boyfriend’s Canada trip, only for him to seek separation. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The situation took a turn after the man’s return from Canada, where he is said to have expressed his intention to end the relationship.

He stated that he had fallen out of love and did not see a future with her, including marriage.

The woman, clearly distressed, insisted she had remained committed throughout the years, stating, “I never cheated,” as she expressed disbelief over the sudden change.

The incident has since generated strong reactions online, with many users sharing differing opinions on the matter and the sacrifices made in relationships.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Suzy Pinamang flaunts her boyfriend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Suzy Pinamang showed off her boyfriend on social media when she shared a video to celebrate him.

The Bantama SDA SHS student who recently received fully funded surgery in the UK for a gunshot wound to her eye shared images of herself and her man.

In a video on X, Suzy Pinamang said her boyfriend's name is Biggest Kel Slimm.

Source: YEN.com.gh