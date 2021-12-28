The year 2021 had its ups and downs but some moments worth celebrating are all the times young students from various tertiary institutions in Ghana worked hard academically and emerged second to none in their schools.

These students graduated as overall best performing students in their entire school having attained excellent cummulated weighted averages or grade point averages.

As the year 2021 comes to an end, YEN.com.gh has highlighted 6 of such graduates whose feats are worth celebrating one more time;

Ernest Mawuli, UPSA Overall Best Graduating Student for 2021 with 3.87 FCGPA

Ernest in his graduation gown

Source: UGC

Ernest become the best graduating student in the Department of Accounting, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, and the Overall best graduating student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra in 2021.

Angela Eduful overall best student from Central University

Angela Eduful in his graduation gown

Source: Facebook

Angela Eduful got many screaming girl power on social media after emerging as the Overall Best Graduating Student. Eduful clocked the milestone during the 20th Congregation Ceremony of the Central University in Ghana. She has disclosed that she bagged a master's in Human Resource Management from the Ghanaian university as she attributed her success to her Maker.

Samuel Edem Kodzo Tetteh becomes 2021 Valedictorian of University of Mines and Technology with a CWA of 91.45

Samuel in his graduation gown

Source: UGC

Samuel Edem Kodzo Tetteh graduated as the overall best student at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

The brilliant young man shared on his LinkedIn timeline that he pursued a bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering and his Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) was 91.45.

Adjoa Koranteng Graduated as valedictorian with first-class from Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG)

Adjoa in his graduation gown

Source: Facebook

The young lady impressed her name in the history books of her school during the 15th Congregation of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG).

She graduated with first-class honours in BSc. Business Administration (Management), achieving 44 A’s and 1 B+ out of 45 courses with a CGPA of 3.98 on a score of 4.0.

This won her the most coveted Moderator’s Special Award for Overall Best Graduating Student, making her the valedictorian of the 2021 graduating class.

Etornam Komla Ahorsu, a KNUST Engineering graduate becomes valedictorian of the 2021 year with a CWA of 86.05

Etornam in his graduation gown

Source: UGC

Etornam emerged as the valedictorian of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) College of Engineering and the overall best graduation student in 2021.

Etornam shared the news on his LinkedIn timeline after the graduation ceremony of the 55th congregation of KNUST.

The young man who pursued a bachelor's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering revealed that his cumulative weighted average (CWA) was 86.05.

Asantewaa A-MacCarthy earned a CGPA of 3.971 and Emerge as Valedictorian of University of Cape Coast with 3 Awards

Asantewaa in his graduation gown

Source: Facebook

This brilliant lady announced that she successfully graduated as the overall best aduating student of the 54th congregation of the University of Cape Coast having achieved a cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.971 out of 4.000.

In her post, Asantewaa revealed that she received the Chancellor's award for the overall best graduating student ith a CGPA of 3.971, the Madam Yaa Ampemaa award for best graduating female student of the 54th Congregation among other awards.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a recent graduate of the University of Education, Winneba by the name of Richmond Adu Addo has taken to social media to recount his journey to graduating as 2021 best graduation student with a CGPA of 3.85.

In a post on LinkedIn, Richmond shared that it took him three years to gain a university admission after completing Winneba Senior High School.

