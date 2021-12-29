A young female athlete, Lirian Santos, has got many people's praises as she juggled a football on high heels

The lady showed off confidence while performing with a professional grip of the ball in a way many cannot

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video wondered how she was able to pull off the performance

A young lady, Lirian Santos, has amazed many with her skill in playing football. To show that she is really worth her salt, she showed off while wearing heels.

In a short video shared on Instagram, the lady juggled a ball confidently. Her social media page reads she is an athlete and that would explain it all.

She is skillful!

There are many videos on her page that show that she is very good at freestyling with balls. Twenty-three weeks ago, while on a vacation, the lady displayed great football skills in a bikini.

Many people who reacted to her juggling balls while on heels expressed how surprised they are by her performance.

Watch the video below

Below are some of the reactions:

isaecatarinabarreto said:

"Very cute. see also, the little Brazilian girl of 3 years old. with a big dream of being a football player. next the best world."

ninety_two_92_ said:

"You have amazing shots wow."

s_bee82 said:

"She did that on purpose don't let her fool you."

ac47777777 said:

"How are you better than me and in heels too."

https__nate said:

"How you doing this in heels."

p2tpuk said:

"Please just stop it! Awh ur amazing bless u."

Another lady displayed football skill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a chef and actor with the name Wofai Fada amazed many with her football skill on a live Supersport show.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram page, the chef juggled a football more than 40 times with ease. What amazed people more was that she did all that while standing at ease and holding another ball by her side.

The way her ankle flexibly rolled, lifting the ball shows that it was not the first time she was doing it. Her composure was like a pro.

