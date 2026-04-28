FIFA is considering major changes to yellow card rules for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to reduce player suspensions

A proposed “additional reset” would allow players more bookings before missing knockout matches in the expanded 48-team tournament

The overhaul aims to protect star players, alongside other planned updates to the VAR system

One of international football’s most controversial regulations is set for a major change at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as FIFA considers a new approach to managing yellow cards.

For years, players at major tournaments have lived under the constant threat of suspension, with two yellow cards previously resulting in a one-match ban that only resets after the quarter-final stage.

FIFA set to introduce major World Cup rule changes affecting all nations

Source: Getty Images

However, with the expanded 48-team format speeding up the competition, FIFA is reportedly reviewing the rule to make it more lenient for players and teams.

Now, fresh reports suggest a new “yellow card wipe” could be introduced, offering players an additional lifeline.

A third lifeline under consideration

FIFA is under pressure to finalise regulations ahead of the 2026 tournament, and several rules are being adjusted to accommodate all 48 participating nations.

One of the key proposed changes involves the accumulation of yellow cards, which has long influenced squad selection and player availability.

With the introduction of a Round of 32 in the expanded format, teams could now play up to five matches before the traditional quarter-final reset applies.

According to The Athletic, FIFA officials are considering adding another reset after the group stage to reduce the risk of star players missing early knockout rounds.

Under the proposed system, players could receive one booking in the group stage, another in the Round of 32, Round of 16 or quarter-finals, and a third in the semi-finals without triggering a suspension.

The changes would form part of a broader set of World Cup adjustments, which also include updates to the current VAR system.

Not the first time the rule has changed

This would not be the first adjustment to the yellow card system in World Cup history.

In earlier editions, suspensions carried over into the latter stages, leaving players extremely cautious during knockout rounds.

One famous example came in 2002, when Germany midfielder Michael Ballack missed the final after picking up a booking in the semi-finals following an earlier caution for a tactical foul against South Korea’s Lee Chun-soo.

That incident influenced FIFA’s decision to move the card reset to after the quarter-final stage, ensuring players could only miss the final through a red card rather than accumulated yellows.

Now, with another potential change on the horizon, FIFA appears ready to further reshape how discipline impacts the world’s biggest football tournament.

FIFA drops World Cup referee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA had dropped a referee from duty at the 2026 World Cup after he was allegedly arrested in the United Kingdom over a serious criminal accusation.

The match official, whose identity was not disclosed, was swiftly removed from the tournament list pending further investigations into the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh