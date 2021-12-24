A talented man was captured in a video making various instrument sound and has been receiving massive love from netizens since then

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook had the man singing, dancing and making sounds at the same time

Many who saw the video expressed how impressive the man's creativity is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video has surfaced online that has been racking up massive reactions from netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Mongu Times had a man whose name was not disclosed making various instrumental sound with his mouth and nose.

Some of the instrumental sounds the young man made were that of the bass guitar and drums.

He was able to smoothly blend the sound with singing and energetic dance.

Talented man making instrumental sounds Photo credit: Mongu Times/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many passers-by were very surprised by the pure creativity that was being displayed.

At the time of this publication, the video has close to 500,000 views with more than 1,400 comments and 19,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Sibeso Mukubesa commented:

Wow wow great talent. May your helpers locate you sir in the name of Jesus Christ

Aruoma Lilian wrote:

This is amazing.. He sang so beautifully too

From Sam Williams:

Talented young man . You made my day joyful

Patrick Nkkata shared:

Talented man may God lift you up as you praise him

Ephraim Victor commented:

Am just enjoying this guy and the great song with amazing instruments in the mouth

Alex Mubotana replied:

Wow great talent there bro... May God locate you and lift up your Talent as you praise HIM..

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that video of a little boy making rhythms by slapping against the surface of a washing machine generated massive reactions on social media.

A Twitter user, @niqueharp, who shared the video said the kid is just two years old. In the clip, the boy turns "daddy, where are you?" into song, backing it up with beats coming from his slaps.

To add more chords to his sound, he tapped his right leg repeatedly on the floor in a way that complements the one he makes with his hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh