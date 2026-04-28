The celebration of the King of the Asante Kingdom in Ghana, marking 27 years since enstoolment, featured several major happenings that unfolded at the event

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was presented with a custom Caveman gold clock, which was auctioned live during the ceremony held as part of the anniversary celebration

Business mogul Nick Danso Adjei won the competitive bid with GH¢1.5 million, sparking widespread reactions online

A bespoke luxury gold clock created in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been sold for GH¢1.5 million.

Caveman Watches unveils custom gold clock in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The premium artwork was acquired by businessman Nick Danso Adjei during a high-profile ceremony marking the monarch’s 27th anniversary on the Golden Stool.

The masterpiece was unveiled by Ghana’s luxury watchmaker Caveman Watches, a brand widely recognised for its craftsmanship and heritage-inspired designs. The piece stood out as both a symbolic tribute and a high-end artistic installation.

Speaking at the event, founder and chief executive officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, described the creation as a refined expression of culture and leadership.

“We are honoured to be part of this celebration with our craft, paying tribute to the legacy, leadership and timeless influence of His Majesty through a piece that reflects both heritage and excellence,” he said.

Read the Facebook post below.

Otumfuo's Caveman clock crafted with 27-ounce gold

The customised artwork was designed as a functional timepiece and a luxury art installation. It features a polished wooden base fitted with multiple precision-crafted clock faces arranged in a structured and elegant layout.

The design reflects a balance between modern luxury aesthetics and traditional inspiration, highlighting Caveman’s signature approach to storytelling through timepieces.

Crafted with approximately 27 ounces of gold, the piece carries a striking, luminous finish that underscores its exclusivity. A key visual highlight is its kente-inspired mosaic detailing, formed in bold geometric patterns that celebrate Asante culture, unity, royalty and identity.

The lower section of the artwork features aligned clock faces, symbolising time, legacy and continuity. The design serves as a curated tribute to the enduring reign of the Asantehene and his historical influence.

The piece formed part of the commemorative activities celebrating Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s nearly three decades on the Golden Stool, reinforcing themes of heritage preservation, cultural pride and leadership excellence.

Watch businessman Nick Danso Adjei purchase Otumfuo’s gold clock for GH¢1.5m in the video below.

About Caveman Watches

Caveman Watches was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, beginning as a small watch retail and repair business driven by a passion for precision, design and storytelling. It has since grown into one of Africa’s leading indigenous luxury watch brands.

The brand promotes a core philosophy that African luxury should be defined by African creativity and heritage. Each timepiece is designed not only as a luxury accessory but also as a cultural expression inspired by Ghanaian traditions, including Adinkra symbols and indigenous artistry.

Over the years, Caveman Watches has attracted high-profile clientele, including President John Dramani Mahama, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Beyoncé, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Angélique Kidjo, Akon and Don Jazzy.

CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzamefe and his wife, Ferozar Dzamefe. Photo credit: @Anthony Dzamefe.

Source: Instagram

Caveman Watches CEO's wife becomes a lawyer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the chief executive of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe's beautiful wife, has been called to the bar.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Ferozar Dzamefe was among the 824 lawyers who were called to be solicitors and barristers of the court of Ghana.

In an emotional post, Ghanaian watchmaker Anthony Dzamefe took to social media to celebrate the honour his wife has brought to their family by becoming a lawyer.

Source: YEN.com.gh