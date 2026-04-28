Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo are compared after both reached 100 games for Real Madrid, highlighting their early impact at the club

Ronaldo edges Mbappé in goals at this stage, though Mbappé has stronger assist numbers and broader attacking involvement

Despite impressive individual stats, Mbappé’s early trophy haul and Real Madrid’s mixed form keep comparisons closely tied to Ronaldo’s legacy

Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid immediately raised expectations, and after reaching the 100-game milestone, comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo have become almost unavoidable.

Both players have made a major impact at the club - Mbappé continues to do so - and after their first 100 appearances in the famous white shirt, each has hit significant milestones. But how do their journeys truly compare?

Kylian Mbappé vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing their first 100 games at Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid: Mbappé vs Cristiano after 100 games

Real Madrid’s inconsistent results since Mbappé’s arrival have somewhat overshadowed his individual brilliance. The team has only lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, both secured last season.

However, there is some context to consider. Ronaldo’s early years at the club were not filled with trophies either. Real Madrid won nothing in his debut season, and in his second year, their only silverware was the Copa del Rey.

When it comes to goals, though, Ronaldo set a remarkably high standard. He scored 95 goals (19 penalties) in 8,160 minutes. Mbappé, by comparison, has netted 85 goals (16 penalties) and provided 23 assists in 8,464 minutes, around 300 minutes fewer than the Portuguese icon.

Mbappé’s goals have been spread across competitions: 55 in La Liga, 22 in the Champions League, 4 in the Copa del Rey, 3 in the Spanish Super Cup, and one each in the Club World Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

One area where Mbappé stands out is his overall attacking influence. While his primary role is to finish chances, his involvement across different phases of play shows greater versatility compared to Ronaldo at the same stage. In total, he has contributed to 108 goals.

Despite his impressive numbers, Mbappé is close to finishing a disappointing season collectively. Real Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich and also exited the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 against Albacete Balompié.

In La Liga, Madrid sit second, trailing FC Barcelona by 11 points. With the Clásico scheduled for May 10 at Camp Nou, there is a real possibility of a difficult ending to the campaign, either forming a guard of honour or watching their rivals seal the title on the night.

Individually, Mbappé’s start has been exceptional and statistically strong, but matching Ronaldo remains a daunting task.

While the French star still has time on his side, after 100 games, the edge still belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez predicted that Kylian Mbappe could win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific form with 40 goals across all competitions.

However, with the La Liga giants failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize later in the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh