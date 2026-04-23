A Ghanaian man who went viral after a video showing him being confronted by some locals in South Africa has spoken out

A new video of him on TikTok shows him sending a message to Ghanaians, urging them to return to their country

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man

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The viral Ghanaian man in South Africa, who was accosted amid anti-immigration protests, has broken his silence.

A new video sighted on his TikTok page shows the man, who identified himself as Asamoah, interacting with locals.

A Ghanaian man questioned in South Africa breaks his silence on the demands made by the locals. Photo credit: @kwamevir /TikTok

Source: UGC

Looking visibly sad, the Ghanaian man told the South African locals that he was a salon worker in South Africa.

One of the locals then raised objections to his line of work, after which he informed her that he would have to return to his homeland, a remark Asamoah responded to in the affirmative.

He was then told to look into the camera to send a message to his fellow nationals in search of a better life in South Africa.

“My fellow Ghanaians, they are warning us that it is time to go home. Please, let us go home and fix our country.”

Members of the group then informed Asamoah that their actions were borne out of hatred, but rather aimed at seeing Africa develop.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ablakwa engages the minister in South Africa

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has meanwhile responded to a viral video involving a Ghanaian man and South Africans.

Taking to Facebook, the minister said he had also spoken to his South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, about the incident.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa engages South Africa over the safety of the Ghanaian man. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

He expressed concern over the reported xenophobic attacks and pledged the government’s commitment to ensuring that Ghanaians in South Africa are safe.

“I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.”

“I am also able to confirm that since yesterday, I have been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie, coordinating our response. I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well.”

Reactions to Ghanaian being confronted in South Africa

Ghanaians have meanwhile expressed their displeasure over the incident between the

Khayiya Metcalfe indicated:

South Africans are very right. Africa has enough resources, and we should focus on holding our leaders accountable, fighting corruption, creating jobs, and building our own economies instead of relying on moving to other countries abroad for opportunities. However, violence against foreigners is completely wrong. The real solution is not to fight each other, but to fix our systems, strengthen our economies, and create opportunities at home while respecting everyone."

NUNGUA C5 NAILS TECH opined:

"What nonsense is this? I’m from Nigeria but I feel sad for the guy."

Lucy RN opined:

"I’m just sitting here wondering if he’s safe and made it to his country. This is the saddest thing I’ve seen today. What a shame."

Mahama defends the South African president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama lashed out at US President Donald Trump over false claims of a genocide of white people in South Africa.

The President, in an editorial in The Guardian, said Trump’s 2025 confrontation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over claims of racial persecution was unfounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh