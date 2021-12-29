A beautiful lady with the handle @Candice_brownn on Twitter has launched a massive search for a gentleman

@Candice_brownn shared pictures she took with the young man and added that they met at an event recently

According to her, she left the gathering early and never got the chance to exchange contacts with the sweet and handsome man

Georgina Charles, a pretty lady on Twitter with beautiful dark skin has popped many eyes with a recent post she made on her handle @Candice_brownn with thousands of followers.

Sharing pictures she took with a gentleman at an event, Georgina indicated that she had just met the man and was looking to get to know him more but they separated shortly after meeting.

"I met this handsome and sweet man yesterday but we didn’t get to exchange numbers and I left the event early! Retweet until I find the LOML please, Twitter Abeg do your thing," she said in her own words.

Georgina Charles, a Twitter lady looking for a particular man Photo credit: @Candice_brownn

Source: Twitter

Social media reactions

Below were some thoughts shared by social media users after seeing the post.

@HoofFort mentioned:

You better come for me. I'm a farmer if you will like that,and I'm handsome a little bit.pls I have to say the truth I love sex oooo.

@Im_sandybelle said:

Wait oo, you got this close and took these cute pictures without exchanging contacts? That's kinda unbelievable, dear. You'd have told him you'll send his picture via WhatsApp then collect his number, easy peasy. Woman shrugging...but you prefer doing "lost bet found"

@DanielFaithArts stated:

She's actually trying to make sure he's not hooked whilst trying to find him at the same time, two birds, one stone. This advert is more of "who get am o, talk now or forever hold your peace".

See the post below

Lady in search for her childhood sweetheart

In a bid to reconnect with her childhood friend, a lady has started an online search.

The lady with the Twitter handle @Nifash_ shared an old childhood photo of them and went on to spill the beans on her relationship with the lad when they were younger.

According to her, the lad was more than a friend and never wanted to leave her side nor allow any hurt to come to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh