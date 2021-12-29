"Wow you a hot mama": Little boy says as he sees his mother's new hairstyle

A video showing a little boy's reaction to his mother's new hairdo has gone viral and gathered many comments

On seeing his mother as she entered the house, the kid complimented her new looks, telling her she is hot

Instagram users said they would have really loved to see the mother's face and the hairstyle that got the boy excited

A short video of a mother walking into her home after a new hairdo got people talking about how very expressive kids could be.

In the clip reshared by Daily Mail, immediately the woman opened the door, her son said: "You a hot mama!" as he opened his mouth in surprise.

The toddler's reactions stirred reactions on social media. Photo source: SWNS

Why didn't you show your face?

The mother said that she was not expecting such a cute reaction from him. The woman had planned to get her husband to react instead.

When the boy's father saw his wife's new looks, he was equally amazed. Many Instagram users said they are disappointed that the camera did not show the woman's face.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

bettinush said:

"I want to see the hot momma’s haircut!!! Lol."

lucybri83 said:

"Uhhh, how is that family that gorgeous!?"

marcyp21 said:

"Love this. Little boys, they know the way to your heart."

crp1962 said:

"VERY disappointed you didn’t show your haircut!"

preciousmuir said:

"Would love to see the before & after… How cute was the reactions, adorable."

kathys_rsd said:

"Wish I could get my husband to even notice."

madlo505 said:

"I bet the dad had something to do with the boy's words... Great team!"

Husband shaves his beards

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man with gigantic beards visited a salon and shaved everything. After everything was cut, his hair was packed into bunches to look like an attachment on sale.

Reacting to his low-cut and clean-shaven looks, the man said he does not know what to do with the cut hair yet but he is going to keep it.

When the man arrived home, his wife could not believe what she saw, she was so surprised. In great joy, she had her hands over her mouth as she hugged him.

