A medical doctor has broken his silence on the demise of actor Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died after losing his battle to kidney cancer

Dr Banda Khalifa, in a post on X, offered public education on what is known about the causes of this cancer

The family, meanwhile, of the late actor has issued a press statement regarding the demise of their loved one and called for privacy

Respected Ghanaian medical doctor Dr Banda Khalifa has reacted to the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

This comes after he offered public education following news that the late actor died as a result of kidney cancer.

A Ghanaian medical doctor lists 7 causes of kidney cancer in the wake of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo’s passing. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

In an X tweet on May 12, in response to a netizen who lamented never having heard of kidney cancer, Dr Banda Khalifa first offered some statistics on the disease, stating that globally, there were 435,000 new diagnoses and 156,000 deaths in 2022.

He also explained that the disease affects men more than women and is often diagnosed later in adulthood.

“Globally, kidney cancer caused about 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths in 2022. It affects men more than women (men = 1.8:1). It is often diagnosed later in adulthood and may cause no symptoms in the early stages.”

Causes of kidney cancer

Dr Banda Khalifa then went on to list seven causes and risk factors of kidney cancer that people should particularly take note of:

Smoking

Obesity

High blood pressure

Chronic kidney disease

Long-term dialysis

Family history

Certain workplace chemical exposures

Tributes continue to pour in following the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, eMedicinHealth.UGC

Source: UGC

He concluded by stating that early detection of cancer can change the outcome of treatment.

At the time of writing, the post by the medical doctor had gained a lot of reactions.

Below is the X post:

Alexx Ekubo’s family calls for privacy

The family of the late award-winning Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has publicly broken their silence on his tragic demise.

In a statement released on Alexx Ekubo’s official Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the family noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke. After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.”

Alexx Ekubo’s family paid tribute to the memory of their son and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health issues.

In the wake of this tragedy, the family has requested privacy and prayers from the public. They also thanked the public for their love, support, and prayers as they grieved the loss of the young actor.

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a man posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.

The video showed the late Nollywood actor looking visibly ill as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh