Alexx Ekubo’s Death: Doctor Shares 7 Causes of Kidney Cancer, Advises the Public
- A medical doctor has broken his silence on the demise of actor Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died after losing his battle to kidney cancer
- Dr Banda Khalifa, in a post on X, offered public education on what is known about the causes of this cancer
- The family, meanwhile, of the late actor has issued a press statement regarding the demise of their loved one and called for privacy
Respected Ghanaian medical doctor Dr Banda Khalifa has reacted to the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.
This comes after he offered public education following news that the late actor died as a result of kidney cancer.
In an X tweet on May 12, in response to a netizen who lamented never having heard of kidney cancer, Dr Banda Khalifa first offered some statistics on the disease, stating that globally, there were 435,000 new diagnoses and 156,000 deaths in 2022.
He also explained that the disease affects men more than women and is often diagnosed later in adulthood.
“Globally, kidney cancer caused about 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths in 2022. It affects men more than women (men = 1.8:1). It is often diagnosed later in adulthood and may cause no symptoms in the early stages.”
Causes of kidney cancer
Dr Banda Khalifa then went on to list seven causes and risk factors of kidney cancer that people should particularly take note of:
- Smoking
- Obesity
- High blood pressure
- Chronic kidney disease
- Long-term dialysis
- Family history
- Certain workplace chemical exposures
He concluded by stating that early detection of cancer can change the outcome of treatment.
At the time of writing, the post by the medical doctor had gained a lot of reactions.
Below is the X post:
Alexx Ekubo’s family calls for privacy
The family of the late award-winning Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has publicly broken their silence on his tragic demise.
In a statement released on Alexx Ekubo’s official Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the family noted that he passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke. After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.”
Alexx Ekubo’s family paid tribute to the memory of their son and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health issues.
In the wake of this tragedy, the family has requested privacy and prayers from the public. They also thanked the public for their love, support, and prayers as they grieved the loss of the young actor.
Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death
In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a man posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.
The video showed the late Nollywood actor looking visibly ill as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding in December 2025.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.