A young Ghanaian man recently took to Twitter to voice out how his long term girlfriend broke his heart

In his post, he shared that he saw the lady he has been dating for years on the Date Rush show searching for love

Tweeps who read his story took to the comments section to console and encourage him

A broken hearted young man has resorted to social media to wail about losing his girlfriend to a reality show.

The tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @bobshmurdagh had the young man sharing that he saw his woman on the popular television show, Date Rush and could not believe his eyes.

According to him, he has been dating his lady for a very long time hence was surprised to see her searching for love.

"Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest."

Ghanaians who saw the sad man's tweet had a lot to say about it.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@KillThi wrote:

This one de3 u will soon get bronchioles of the malfunctioning of the cardiac muscles Flexed biceps hahahahahaaa

@WanCoin1 commented:

Make I follow u to console you? Ego bee

From @quabyna_vigor:

U mean that one that got a date

@PoundsCapaLot replied:

Oh baba sorry oo

@brvhdhesy1 commented:

Take ur own advice

From @Iceberg_Noreaga:

it is well bro

