A prosecution witness in the trial of Kwabena Adu-Boahene has detailed how she processed numerous transactions linked to multiple company accounts

She told the court that funds were frequently moved between accounts and disbursed based on verbal instructions from the accused and his associates

The court heard that she kept detailed records of all transactions, which are now forming part of the prosecution’s evidence

A former company director has told an Accra High Court how she managed multiple bank accounts and executed financial transactions linked to former National Signals Bureau Director-General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and his associates.

Madam Mildred Donkor, the third prosecution witness, said she handled payments, withdrawals, and transfers involving several companies allegedly connected to the accused persons, including BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

The prosecution witness in the ongoing Kwabena Adu-Boahene’s trial opens up about millions transfer scandal. Photo credit: Kwabena Adu-Boahene,/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ina report sighted on GhanaWeb, she explained that she was introduced to the company around 2018 and later became responsible for managing its financial operations.

According to her testimony, she carried out instructions relating to the movement of funds across different accounts, including Advantage Solutions Limited and Vertex Properties Limited.

Mildred Donkor spills beans on multiple transfer

The witness told the court that due to delays in obtaining cheque books, funds were frequently transferred between company accounts to facilitate transactions.

She added that once cheque books became available, payments were made directly to third parties and, at times, handed over to the accused persons.

Madam Donkor said many of the financial instructions were given verbally by the first accused, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and occasionally by his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

She also stated that she kept personal records of transactions using an Excel spreadsheet and a notebook to assist with reconciliation.

The court heard that the witness maintained detailed documentation because of the volume of transactions she handled.

She further explained that several payments were described as loans, prompting her to keep records of repayments and related financial movements.

During proceedings, the prosecution attempted to tender Excel records, but this was delayed after the defence requested time to review disclosures.

However, a handwritten notebook containing transaction records was admitted into evidence without objection.

Payments linked to Adu-Boahene

Madam Donkor also testified that some funds were transferred to individuals connected to the first accused, including his mother, for a construction project in Kumasi.

She said the money was used to purchase building materials for the project, which she assisted in coordinating.

The witness further told the court that she processed withdrawals using pre-signed cheque books issued by the accused persons.

She said she completed cheque leaflets based on instructions before presenting them at the bank or facilitating electronic transfers.

Madam Donkor identified multiple cheque books linked to various accounts operated under Advantage Solutions Limited, BNC Communications Bureau Limited, and Vertex Properties Limited at different banks.

The witness confirmed her active role in executing financial transactions either personally or through third parties as directed by the accused persons.

The trial has been adjourned to allow proceedings to continue on a later date as the prosecution presents further evidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh