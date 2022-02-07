Ama Nettey, the winner of Miss Malaika 2010 has now become a full-blown Oil & Gas professional in Ghana

Shortly after winning her crown, cash and car, Ama with the real name Ama O. Sarpong had her national service at GNPC

Now, she has six years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry upon landing a permanent job at the famous company Eni

Ama O. Sarpong, also known as Ama Nettey, won the famous Ghanaian beauty pageant, Miss Malaika, in 2010 but is currently advancing in her career as an Oil & Gas professional.

On her LinkedIn handle, the brilliant young lady indicates that through her experience as an explorationist, she has learned to work with teams to explore hydrocarbon prospectivity in offshore blocks in parts of West Africa.

According to Ama, she used her experience at Miss Malaika as an opportunity to nurture her soft skills particularly in persuasion and influence, presentation, public speaking, and business development.

Former Miss Mailaika Queen Ama O. Sarpong

Source: UGC

"I am passionate about the well-being of the underprivileged in the society and volunteer in organizations such as MTN, USAID in collaboration with John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center and the Ghana Health Service in programs that are geared towards the health and safety," she said.

Edwardasare.com reports that Ama entered the oil and gas sector and did her national service at the Ghana National Petroleum Authority.

Her dedication and hard work later got her a permanent position at Eni, an oil & gas exploration company.

Fast-forward, she now has over 6 years experience in the sector and holds an MBA in Energy and Sustainability from the University of Cumbria, with certification in Oil & Gas Management and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA).

Ghanaian lady who owns an oil and gas company

In another success story, Laurel Akafful, a 27-year-old hardworking Ghanaian lady has gone from the sales of items such as wristwatches and men’s shirts to owning her Oil & Gas Company.

Reports indicate that throughout the times that the brilliant lady engaged in all her entrepreneurial activities, she always harboured the desire of going into engineering.

Ethel Laurel Akafful now engages in the Oil & Gas business called Laurel Gas Resources with an MSc in Petroleum Geoscience.

