A young lady, Ahuoiza, has blessed a roasted plantain seller after trying to get how she would react to a dissatisfied customer

After the lady had bought roasted plantain from her, she returned it to the woman, telling her it is tasteless

Looking confused, the seller collected it without complaining before the lady returned with several naira notes

A young lady, Ahuoiza, has put a big smile on a roasted plantain (boli) seller's face in an unexpected way.

In a short video shared on her Instagram page, the lady approached a woman. After she had bought boli from her hand, she tasted it.

The lady lied that her plantain is not sweet. Photo source: @iam.ahuoiza

The seller cried

She lied and said the roasted plantain is not sweet, giving it back to the seller and refusing to pay. The woman calmly collected it, wondering what was wrong.

While this was going on, a camera was secretly filming her. Seconds after, the lady returned and made the seller realise it was all a prank.

She handed a wad of notes to the emotional woman who could not believe what just happened and cried.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1500 comments and more than 6,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

_life.of.mari_ said:

"People dey face alot this days e reach to cry."

daisy_crystal2 said:

"Omoh I cried watching this."

_j.o.l.a.d.e_ prayed:

"May everyday of your entire long and fulfilling life be filled with pleasant surprises now and always beautiful."

temmysurprises said:

"This is so emotional, I can't even hold my tears."

zaina_9523 said:

"God I am crying, God bless u ahuoiza."

onyebuchi312 said:

"GOD bless ur hand, every minute every hours ljn Amen."

officialz_ritaogidi said:

"You’re the best…thanks for putting smiles on people’s faces."

