A brilliant University of Ghana graduate obtained a first-class degree after studying in 3 different universities

While studying BA French and Spanish, the lady called Janice Kanyire Annyaah had the opportunity to travel to two other countries

By the end of her studies at UG, Janice had spent five years in total and could speak Portuguese, French, Spanish, and English

Janice Kanyire Annyaah, an intelligent Ghanaian lady has graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class degree in B. A French & Spanish.

In an interesting revelation on her LinkedIn handle, Janice disclosed that she was able to get a first-class degree after spending the past five years attending three different universities in three countries.

According to her, she spent three and a half years at the University of Ghana, six months in Universidad de Cádiz, and one year in Université de Nantes in France.

"On 12.01.2022, I graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon with a First Class Honors degree in the journey has been a really long and exciting one; three and a half years in the University of Ghana, 6 months in Universidad de Cádiz in Spain and 1 year in Université de Nantes in France," she said.

As part of her multinational studies, the young lady has also been able to pick up conversational skills in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, which she is very grateful for.

I’ll forever cherish the long-lasting memories I made during this journey. I am grateful to my teachers, family, and friends for the encouragement and support I received along the way. I can as well confidently communicate in 4 different international languages (English, French, Spanish and Portuguese, she added).

