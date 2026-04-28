American social media influencer Kiara Brokenbrough, who gained fame in 2022 for her $500 wedding, has reportedly passed away

Kiara Brokenbrough, aged 32, died while giving birth to her first child with her husband Joel, according to reports and family statements shared online

Promising young Ghanaian actress who played Asibi in the film Quiet Village has reportedly died during childbirth, according to family and industry reports

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American influencer Kiara Brokenbrough has died at the age of 32 while giving birth to her first child with her husband, Joel Brokenbrough.

Influencer Kiara Brokenbrough passed away at 32 during childbirth. Image credit: monyettashaw/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to reports by ENews, Kiara passed away on March 30 during childbirth. She had previously gained widespread attention in 2022 after sharing details of her low-cost wedding on social media, which went viral.

A GoFundMe page created on April 21 by Joel’s mother, Shaneka Greene, confirmed that Kiara and Joel had been married for four years and were expecting their first child in June.

The family had also been preparing to relocate from West Virginia to California to begin a new chapter together.

Watch the Instagram video below.

The statement explained that Kiara died during delivery, while their baby boy, Jonah, survived.

“Unexpectedly, Kiara went to her Heavenly home while Baby Jonah entered his earthly home,” the family shared.

The family later provided an update on baby Jonah, confirming that he is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“He is in NICU and has begun his long journey to grow stronger and healthier each day,” Shaneka wrote. “Jonah is a cutie and a fighter, and by God’s grace and power, we know he will astound the doctors with his daily progress.”

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough's love story

Kiara and Joel became widely known in 2022 after their wedding story gained attention on TikTok. The couple attracted public interest after revealing they hosted their wedding on a budget of just $500.

To manage costs, Kiara reportedly purchased her wedding dress for $47, while guests were asked to cover their own refreshments during the reception.

Explaining their approach at the time, Kiara told Good Morning America that the focus was on commitment rather than luxury.

“You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life. And then you celebrate with food, drinks and dance. And that’s exactly what we did,” she said.

Read the details in the YouTube post below.

Kiara's husband speaks on painful loss

Following her passing, Joel Brokenbrough shared an emotional message on Facebook as he reflected on his loss.

“I never imagined I would be writing this, especially so soon,” he wrote on April 13. “It has taken me time to begin processing what has happened and to make sense of it all. My beautiful, God-fearing, worshipping wife has gone home to be in the presence of the Lord.”

He added that he continues to rely on his faith despite the grief.

“Through everything that has happened and continues to unfold, I am leaning on the strength of the Lord. Despite the pain I carry as her husband, my faith remains firm and unwavering,” he said.

The family continues to ask for prayers as baby Jonah receives medical care in the NICU.

Young actress Salamatu Mohammed reportedly passes away during childbirth. Photo source: Mohammed Mansur Madugu, SyPro Films GH

Source: Facebook

Actress Salamatu Mohammed passes away during childbirth

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that promising young Ghanaian actress Salamatu Mohammed has reportedly passed away.

The news of the actress's untimely demise was announced by Ghanaian movie producer and director SyPro Films on his official Facebook page on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

He shared a video of the remains of the late Salamatu Mohammed being transported by her family to the cemetery for her burial.

Source: YEN.com.gh