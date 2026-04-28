The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a six-hour daytime power outage affecting parts of the Volta and Oti Regions

The interruption on April 28, 2026, will impact over 40 communities and is linked to a fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation

The ECG stated that electricity would be restored once the supply stabilises and apologised for any inconvenience caused

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a six-hour daytime power outage, locally known as dumsor, across parts of the Volta and Oti Regions.

In a public notice, the ECG indicated that electricity will be curtailed from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on April 28, 2026, affecting homes, businesses, and institutions in more than 40 communities.

The ECG announces a six-hour power cut across the Volta and Oti Regions on April 28, 2026, after a fire at the Akosombo Substation. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Areas affected by ECG's planned power cuts

The planned outage covers major towns across the Volta and Oti Regions, including Aflao, Kpando, Hohoe, Jasikan, Worawora, Adidome, Adaklu Waya, Kpoeta, and Anfoeta, as well as several cross-border communities near Togo.

Other affected areas include Mepe, Battor, Ve-Golokwati, Fume, Logba Towns, Apenkwa, Bodada, Bowiri, Dzolokpuita, Amedzofe, Kpedze, Ziavi, Klefe, Nyive, Matse, Akoefe, Tanyigbe, Kwamekrom, Tapa Amanya, and parts of Mafi Towns and Asiekpe.

Educational institutions such as Kpando Technical Institute and KPASEC, as well as soldiers’ barracks and police depots, are also within the outage zone.

Afternoon to evening power cuts

Power supply will also be curtailed from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. later in the day in other parts of the two regions, including Keta, Sogakope, Akatsi, Denu, Aflao Lowcost, Anloga, Nkwanta, and Kadjebi.

Critical institutions on the list include parts of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) main campus, as well as sections of Ho Township.

Other affected communities include Oklahoma, Lolobi, Likpe, Ayoma, Baglo, Akpafu Adorko, Agorpenu, Dabala, Adutor, Tordzinu, Gafatsikope, Logokukope, Atidzive, Abor, Tadzewu, Fodome, Gbledi, Wli, Alavanyo, Nkonya, Gbi Akplamafu, Adina, Kedzi, Agavedzi, Asato, Mount Sinai, Adaklu Kodzobi, Sokode Lokoe, Akrofu, Abutia, Agbokope, Avoeme, Awakome, and Tsito Township.

Cross-border towns near Togo are also included on the list, along with parts of Kpando, Jasikan, and Liati.

Read the X post below:

ECG explains dumsor in Volta, Oti Regions

ECG explained that the curtailment is directly linked to a fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation, a key transmission point on the national grid.

The incident has significantly reduced the available power supply to the Volta and Oti Regions.

This is the second ECG notice linked to the Akosombo fire within 24 hours, following an earlier outage scheduled from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The ECG stated that power would be restored once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The ECG announces a six-hour power cut in Accra West following the Akosombo Substation fire incident in April 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

ECG announces six-hour dumsor in Accra West

YEN.com.gh also reported that parts of the Accra West Region would experience a six-hour power outage early Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The Electricity Company of Ghana said the planned load curtailment is necessary to stabilise supply while engineers work to fix the problem.

Over 50 communities, including key business districts and institutions in Accra, are expected to be impacted by the latest round of dumsor.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh