A woman with many piercings known as Swagga Mama has had her life totally transformed as she got GHc5,000 from people

Presenting the money to her, Timi Agbaje said netizens contributed towards her welfare and business

Many people who reacted to her video of joy advised her against putting different rings all over her face

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young content creator on Facebook, Timi Agbaje, has given an update on a woman who funnily refers to herself as Swagga Mama.

In an interview in December 2021, the woman mumbled all her words together as she tried hard to sound elitist with her funny accent.

Many people advised her against using too many earrings. Photo source: Timi Agbaje

Source: Facebook

Netizens surprised her

Days after the interview that same year, the man returned with the good news that someone gave her GHc880 for Christmas.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Apart from the gift, a plan to set up a shop for her to sell things was put in motion. In 2022, she appears neater and more articulate as the sum of GHc5,000 was raised on her behalf.

Swagga Mama was very emotional as she appreciated everyone who gave her money. She danced in great happiness.

Watch the video here.

Remove the rings

Looks like some people are not fans of the many rings on her face and have advised her to take them off.

Below are some of the reactions:

De Kiing Unique Shoteye said:

"God bless you timi and everyone that fund the movement. But Mama also need to live some decent lifestyle honestly speaking those piercing are not looking good on her."

Lauretta Agbonifo said:

"Thank you guy, God bless you, I pray for her that she will receive divine encounter that will make her to follow christ, she is a star but the devil messed her up, I pray for you you will continue to receive encounter deliverance in Jesus name."

Oluwole Funmilayo said:

"More blessings for people that support her and may God have mercy on her."

Freshest Bossette said:

"Tnks timi but please advice her to stop putting all those harmful piercings on her face. It doesn't look good on her at all and it's too much. God bless you dear."

Erinle Olayinka said:

"God bless the giver, but aunty Abeg remove those things on ur face nah, kinide."

Man gave woman huge sum of money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in two videos, a kind Nigerian man, Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel, put big smiles on an old woman's face.

In the first video, the kind man pulled up beside where the woman sells petty things by the roadside.

When he asked her what challenges she is facing in doing business, the old trader said she needs an umbrella and a bench which would cost GHc123.

Source: YEN.com.gh