Members of Parliament in Ghana have been very instrumental in helping their communities in different ways, particularly in recent times when hardship in the country has been stern

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most captivating kind gestures they have made.

1. Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku Gave GH¢30,000 To 60 Best BECE Candidates In His Constituency

Davis Ansah Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency gave a cash prize of from his constituency who came on top during the Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

2. Adentan MP donated 5 motorbikes to the district police headquarters

The Ghana Police Service has been faced with many challenges including inadequate logistics. To help address this challenge in his own way, the Member of Parliament for the Adentan constituency in Accra, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan donated 5 motorbikes to the district police headquarters in the area.

Photos of Ghanaian MPs Yaw Osei Adutwum and Davis Ansah Opoku @OPKlive; @yoadutwum

Source: Twitter

3. Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq) Gave Brilliant but Needy boy with 4As in WASSCE Full University Scholarship

Boatey Sandy Boamah, a 17-year-old boy who lives at Pantang Village within the Madina Constituency, was one of many who obtained scholarship from a fund instituted by honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq), the Member of Parliament in the area.

4. Ablakwa Donated Entire Two-Month Salary To Pay National Service Personnel In His Constituency

Legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa donated this entire two-month salary as an MP to pay the allowances of the National Service personnel in his constituency.

5. MP for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum paid full university fees for 30 freshers in his constituency.

Deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum paid full university fees for 30 freshers in his constituency.

The 30 new entrants into the tertiary level are all headed to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at Tarkwa to study various engineering courses.

6. Madina MP Francis Sosu used his own money to construct a bridge for constituents

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, gave his two months' salary to be used to fix a broken bridge in his constituency.

Ghanaian MP's Daughter Called to the bar 21 Years After he Became a Lawyer

In another story, the Member of Parliament for Shama Constituency, Honourable Samuel Erickson Abakah, became a barrister in the year 2000 after successfully passing out.

21 years after that brilliant achievement, the MP's daughter, Salome Erica Abakah, has also been called to the bar, joining her father as a learned colleague.

Celebrating the brilliant and beautiful young lawyer on his Twitter handle, the MP posted:

Congratulations to my beloved first daughter for being called to the Bar. Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah welcome to the Learned Profession.

Source: YEN.com.gh