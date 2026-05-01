Manchester United Reportedly Set to Break Transfer Record for Brighton Star Carlos Baleba
- Manchester United are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record in pursuit of Brighton midfielder Baleba
- The 22-year-old Cameroonian has caught attention with his strong Premier League performances
- Chelsea are also monitoring the situation, but Baleba is believed to be open to a move to Old Trafford
Manchester United’s interest in Carlos Baleba is continuing to intensify as the club reportedly weigh up a record-breaking bid for the Brighton midfielder.
The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, with his dynamic performances drawing attention from several top clubs.
United are reportedly ready to make a major investment in the transfer market as they target one of their priority signings for the upcoming summer window.
United to pay £100 million for Baleba
According to TEAMtalk, the club is reportedly willing to smash their transfer record with a £100 million offer to land Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.
The Cameroon international has impressed with his energetic displays on the south coast, quickly establishing himself as a key figure since arriving from French side Lille in 2023.
According to Transfermarkt, he has amassed 108 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls as of May 1, 2026, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders.
Baleba also featured for Cameroon at the recent African Cup of Nations in Morocco, further underlining his rising profile on the international stage.
Manchester United are set to face strong competition for Baleba’s signature, with Chelsea also reportedly keen on securing the midfielder’s services at Stamford Bridge.
Although he remains under contract at Brighton until the end of the 2027/28 season, the player is believed to be open to a move to Old Trafford.
However, reports from TeamTalk suggest Brighton are unwilling to sanction a January exit, with any potential summer deal likely to command a hefty fee.
It is also understood that United explored a move for Baleba last summer as part of their midfield reinforcement plans but failed to reach an agreement with Brighton.
Since then, the Cameroonian has continued to impress in the Premier League, demonstrating the versatility and creativity that have made him a target for some of England’s top clubs.
If United are to succeed in signing Baleba, it would represent a statement of intent from the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad and compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.
With Carrick already inspiring belief in the team, the addition of a player of Baleba’s calibre could provide a further boost as Manchester United aim to finish the season strongly and lay the foundations for a successful summer.
Man United's resurgence under Michael Carrick
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Manchester United, led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick, have secured consecutive Premier League wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.
Those victories have reignited former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger’s concerns over his former side’s current form.”
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh