Manchester United are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record in pursuit of Brighton midfielder Baleba

The 22-year-old Cameroonian has caught attention with his strong Premier League performances

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation, but Baleba is believed to be open to a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United’s interest in Carlos Baleba is continuing to intensify as the club reportedly weigh up a record-breaking bid for the Brighton midfielder.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, with his dynamic performances drawing attention from several top clubs.

Manchester United eye a historic Premier League move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba. Image credit: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

United are reportedly ready to make a major investment in the transfer market as they target one of their priority signings for the upcoming summer window.

United to pay £100 million for Baleba

According to TEAMtalk, the club is reportedly willing to smash their transfer record with a £100 million offer to land Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Cameroon international has impressed with his energetic displays on the south coast, quickly establishing himself as a key figure since arriving from French side Lille in 2023.

According to Transfermarkt, he has amassed 108 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls as of May 1, 2026, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders.

Baleba also featured for Cameroon at the recent African Cup of Nations in Morocco, further underlining his rising profile on the international stage.

Brighton's Cameroonian 22-year-old midfielder, Carlos Baleba, during the 2025 AFCON. Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United are set to face strong competition for Baleba’s signature, with Chelsea also reportedly keen on securing the midfielder’s services at Stamford Bridge.

Although he remains under contract at Brighton until the end of the 2027/28 season, the player is believed to be open to a move to Old Trafford.

However, reports from TeamTalk suggest Brighton are unwilling to sanction a January exit, with any potential summer deal likely to command a hefty fee.

It is also understood that United explored a move for Baleba last summer as part of their midfield reinforcement plans but failed to reach an agreement with Brighton.

Since then, the Cameroonian has continued to impress in the Premier League, demonstrating the versatility and creativity that have made him a target for some of England’s top clubs.

If United are to succeed in signing Baleba, it would represent a statement of intent from the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad and compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.

With Carrick already inspiring belief in the team, the addition of a player of Baleba’s calibre could provide a further boost as Manchester United aim to finish the season strongly and lay the foundations for a successful summer.

Man United's resurgence under Michael Carrick

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Manchester United, led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick, have secured consecutive Premier League wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those victories have reignited former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger’s concerns over his former side’s current form.”

Source: YEN.com.gh