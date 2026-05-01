Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a standout season, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League for Manchester City and Bournemouth

His strong start at Man City has already brought early success and heightened expectations for more achievements ahead

There is a noticeable contrast with his performances for Ghana, which has raised concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, J.E. Sarpong has offered insight into the reasons behind Semenyo’s struggles with the Black Stars

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Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career, emerging as one of the top attacking players in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Ghana international has scored 15 goals in total, with five coming after his January 2026 switch to Manchester City, while the remaining 10 were registered earlier in the season during his time at AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo must prove himself for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup or risk falling short of expectations. Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, Semenyo has adapted quickly to life at the Etihad Stadium, becoming a valuable attacking option in a team chasing major honours.

His impact has already been rewarded with silverware, as he played a role in Manchester City’s 2026 Carabao Cup triumph, the first major trophy of his career, as the BBC noted.

City are also firmly in contention for the Premier League title, sitting on 70 points with 66 goals scored as they battle rivals Arsenal at the top of the table.

If Pep Guardiola’s side keep up their strong momentum, Semenyo could finish the season with another league title, capping off an impressive short spell at one of Europe’s top clubs.

However, despite his success at club level, the former Bournemouth forward has struggled to replicate the same form for the national team, where he has yet to consistently match his Premier League influence.

Antoine Semenyo is yet to replicate his hot club form in the Black Stars as pressure mounts on him ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Sarpong explains Semenyo’s Ghana struggles

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, respected Ghanaian football coach J.E. Sarpong offered his analysis on the contrasting performances of Antoine Semenyo at club and international level.

“Semenyo is a highly talented player, and his performances at club level underline his quality. Doing well at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola suggests he has grown in confidence, positioning, and decision-making.

However, international football is a different environment. At national team level, players do not always benefit from the same rhythm, understanding, or support system they enjoy at club level.

At times, tactical setups may not fully maximise a player’s strengths, while pressure and expectations also play a role. For Ghana, the demand for immediate impact is high, and that can affect a forward’s performance.”

Semenyo must shine at World Cup

It's worth noting that for all his progress at the club level, Semenyo’s record for Ghana is ordinary heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

In 34 appearances for the Black Stars, he has managed just three goals, according to Transfermarkt, a return that falls far below his club output and raises questions about consistency on the international stage.

At the 2022 World Cup, the Black Stars forward featured as a substitute in group matches against Portugal and Uruguay but failed to register a goal.

Two years later at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he featured in all three group matches as Ghana exited the tournament without advancing, managing two draws and a defeat, with Semenyo going scoreless.

Heading into the present, expectations have risen significantly. With 18 goals across all competitions this season, he now arrives at the 2026 tournament as Ghana’s most in-form attacking threat.

A large part of Ghana’s expectations will likely fall on Semenyo, especially with several key players struggling with fitness and form.

Mohammed Kudus remains a doubt for the tournament due to injury concerns, while captain Jordan Ayew has seen a dip in his goal output.

This places greater responsibility on Semenyo to deliver, with the 2026 World Cup potentially shaping his international legacy.

Having excelled at Manchester City, there is growing pressure for him to translate his strong club form to the national team on football’s biggest stage.

5 African players to shine at World Cup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo has been named among the top five African players expected to shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting his rapid development on the international stage.

His impressive club performances have brought him into the spotlight, with Ghana banking on his form to make a strong impression in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh