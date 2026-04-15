Kweku, a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom, shared that his father sold their family home to fund his travel abroad

According to Kweku, even though his mother was initially against the proposal, she later agreed, and they sold it

Ghanaians on social media who listened to Kweku's story thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Kweku, a Ghanaian living in the UK, recounted how his father and other members of the nuclear family financed his travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

He stated that because of the money used to finance his travel, he felt under pressure to earn better to support the family at home.

A Ghanaian man in the UK details how his father sold his property to finance his travel. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kweku said that some of their neighbours at the time condemned his father for selling his only home to support his son.

"My dad sold his matrimonial home to finance my travel abroad. We sold the house at GH₵320,000 and used the money to finance my process. I had other siblings, and so you can imagine the pressure on me when I arrived here."

"In five months, I brought my younger sister and her man. Then we started building a new house, which we bought from another person."

Kweku indicated that after buying and selling different properties, they bought a piece of land close to their initial home, which was sold to fund his travel.

"We built the house on the land close to the one my father sold to finance my travel to the UK. Today, several people who criticised my father for selling his property are amazed by the trajectory of our lives."

Even though Kweku has helped his family after travelling abroad, he was quick to caution others who may want to sell properties to help their relatives travel.

"Before you sell a property to enable a family member to travel, consider a lot of things. Be sure that the person travelling will not disappoint you when he or she gets abroad."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens react to dad's sale of property

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@Felix-kp3vx said:

"These are the kind of people you should be bringing on the show, not those down play Abroad. Living abroad is just like moving from, for example, Kumasi to Accra. Abroad is never overrated; it is the individual's mindset and intentions."

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"I don’t know why some people don’t believe what you were saying. It’s his story, whether you believe or not, he has said his own 😊.. come to SVTV and say yours"

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"A positive mindset and escaping the rat race are keys to success. Having a driver's license can help one become self-employed more easily. Complainers are not my friends, and I don't tolerate them; they are losers. The opportunities in Western countries are immense."

@robertsampeney57 wrote:

"Eiiii, massa, all this in 4 years? How long did it take u to get the Uber license? I will come for consultation 😅."

@adamstamimu3508 said:

"Oh, Chale bro. lol all I can say is chill, it's like you are going over too much."

Ghanaian lady exchanges her 10-bedroom house in Ghana for a UK visa. Photo credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Lady swaps house for a UK-dependent visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the UK has become stranded after she exchanged her 10-bedroom apartment in Ghana to travel abroad.

The lady was unable to reach her agent, who helped her secure documents to travel after she arrived in the country.

Social media users who heard her story shared varied opinions on the matter in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh