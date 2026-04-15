Edwin Gyimah and Auntie Naa's team visited the player's house with police officers amid a dispute over the property with his family

Footage showing the incidents that transpired during the ex-Black Stars defender's visit to evict his relatives have emerged on social media

Many Ghanaian netizens have taken to social media to react to the latest development in Edwin Gyimah's battle with his family

Embattled footballer Edwin Gyimah and renowned Ghanaian radio presenter Auntie Naa's team have stormed the residence of his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi amid a property dispute with his family.

Auntie Naa's crew accompanies Edwin Gyimah and police officers to evict his family from his Obuasi residence. Photo source: Auntie Naa, The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the 35-year-old ex-Olando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he and his wife and children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

Auntie Naa later shared on Friday, April 10, 2026, that Gyimah's sister and other relatives had reached out to her and her team off-air and would appear on her show on Monday, April 13, 2026.

However, they failed to show up, leading Auntie Naa to declare her intention to visit the residence and reclaim the property for the footballer.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Auntie Naa's crew storms Edwin Gyimah's house

Speaking with her crew members on her Oyerepa Afutuo show on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Auntie Naa confirmed that they had travelled to Edwin's eight-bedroom house.

Video showed the moment the group visited the police station to get the services of some officers who escorted them to Obuasi to evict the footballer's family.

At the residence, Gyimah's sister Felicia was seen weeping uncontrollably as her brother arrived at the premises with Auntie Naa's crew and the police officers before a meeting was held.

She is reported to have initially ignored the calls of Gyimah and the team on multiple occasions after they arrived at the premises and called for her.

Edwin Gyimah's former manager Linda Mirekua Ansong recounts his past betrayal that ended their working relationship. Photo source: The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio, @kasapafm/TikTok

Source: Twitter

According to a crew member, Edwin's family pleaded with him to give them a six-month deadline before their eviction from the property, but the ex-Black Stars player insisted on reclaiming his property during a meeting at the police station.

Auntie Naa's crew member also shared further details about the conversations from the family meeting.

The TikTok videos of Edwin Gyimah's visit to his residence in Obuasi with Auntie Naa are below:

Scenes from Edwin Gyimah's house stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Glory said:

"Auntie, God bless you and grant you more strength and peace."

Grace Kumah commented:

"Please, after collecting the house, please rent it or sell it. Don't stay in that house."

Christabel wrote:

"6 months ad3n? Did they rent from him? Auntie Naa do wild please."

Auntie Naa calls out Edwin Gyimah's sister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa called out Edwin Gyimah's sister over her failure to vacate her brother's residence in Obuasi.

In a video, the Oyerepa Radio presenter detailed how Felicia lied about his claims of not having any accommodation if she was evicted from her brother's property.

Source: YEN.com.gh