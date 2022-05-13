Photos of a beautiful couple have been shared online, and they look so adorable together in the scintillating photos

In a Twitter post, a tweep shared a story of his close friend and his girlfriend and highlighted their beautiful love affair through photos

The story and pictures went viral online as netizens were blown away by the beautiful journey of the lovely couple and had nice things to say about them

A Twitter post has left people sharing a lot of ''awww''s as a tweep shared a heartwarming story of his friend named Nick and his girlfriend Naa, together with some gorgeous pictures.

The tweep, who is a photographer opened the post with a narration of how Nick met Naa and the bond they have shared for years now.

Photo of beautiful couple at their pre wedding shoot. Photo credit: Gerard_Nartey

He stated that Nick randomly told him one day that he had met a lady on campus and that they had started dating, he said he wished him good luck, and that was when the Romeo and Juliet affair kick-started.

He shared how Nick's girlfriend started joining them on outings and the beautiful moment they had.

The story goes on about how they continued dating after graduating from university and how their bond grew strong even though life separated them for a while. He narrated that Nick worked on his photography as his girlfriend Naa had some opportunities abroad and had to leave for some years.

But eventually, the distance brought some hitches in their love affair, and they had to break up, but the love train got back on track as the couple got together again, and to his surprise, one day, nick announced that they were getting married. They had a beautiful pre-wedding shoot, and he posted some lovely photos of the shoot.

See photos below:

He further narrated some emotional details of the shoot, and this warmed the hearts of a lot of tweeps.

Social Media Reacts To Photos Of Beautiful Couple

henryniikwao was excited and impressed with the thread and said:

Hmmm go proper school o!.Achimotan ingenuity and brɔfo flowing through the thread with so much ease, I couldn't pause till I had seen and read the next tweet!Congrats @kwesi_mufasa and great job @Gerard_Nartey. It's a Gyamfi tingg! @AchimotaSchool@oldachimotans

Lexisbill was happy for the couple as he said:

Best thing I’ve read all year! This is really beautiful. Congrats to the couple

kofi_adrian was super impressed:

True definition of a picture being worth a thousand words. But these pictures tell a deeper story than the one even shared. Top top production

NaturalStdupsie also reacted to the emotional post

Every frame told it's own story, literally needed no caption. And that bus picture is fantastic!

