God Gave Me What I Deserve: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Oyinbo Wife in Video, Puts Ring on Her Finger
- A young man, Bulla Umeh, has celebrated his white wife on social media as many Nigerians congratulated him
- Umeh who shared their marriage video described the woman as God's deserving gift to him which surpassed his expectation
- Many TikTok users who reacted to his post said he is so lucky with love, while some asked him to help them get a white lady
A young Nigerian man known as Bulla Umeh on TikTok has shown off his white wife as he showered praise on her.
A short video shared on his account showed the moment he inserted a ring into her finger in a court as they got married under the law.
God gave me what I deserved
The clip also captured the beautiful bride looking at the camera as she got ready for the special day.
He captioned the video with:
"God removed what I loved to give me what I deserve...I love you Mami Chulo."
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video gathered tens of comments with thousands of likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Jeffoye said:
"Unconditional Love left Nigeria already. What we have is Conditional Love."
SheilaistheName said:
"Brings so much joy in heart, and big smile on my face, much love my brother."
user4887414074618 wondered:
"where una dey see love? Someone should help a brother oo."
The man replied:
"Pray bro."
ifedayotitilayo said:
"God bless it union, happy married life."
King_of_the_wild_West said:
"this gives me so much joy. congrats and have a blessed family. I will be waiting to see your kids."
UncleJoni said:
"Na where Una dey see oyibo women dey marry...? God abeg bless me with one."
ken said:
"Find wife for me there. God bless the both of u."
Frank Smith897 said:
"Me too I love to marry white girl pls god help me."
Lady married Igbo man
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a white lady has in a video shared her love story. She started off by saying that she dreamt for a long time of marrying a Nigerian man.
In a part of the video showing her walking in an airport, the woman said it was at that particular time God destined their path to cross.
A photo showed them together. The woman stated that she met her Nigerian king in an Igbo man she married.
