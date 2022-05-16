A young man, Bulla Umeh, has celebrated his white wife on social media as many Nigerians congratulated him

Umeh who shared their marriage video described the woman as God's deserving gift to him which surpassed his expectation

Many TikTok users who reacted to his post said he is so lucky with love, while some asked him to help them get a white lady

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian man known as Bulla Umeh on TikTok has shown off his white wife as he showered praise on her.

A short video shared on his account showed the moment he inserted a ring into her finger in a court as they got married under the law.

Many people celebrated with the man online as they said he has found love. Photo source: TikTok/@bullaumeh

Source: UGC

God gave me what I deserved

The clip also captured the beautiful bride looking at the camera as she got ready for the special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He captioned the video with:

"God removed what I loved to give me what I deserve...I love you Mami Chulo."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered tens of comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Jeffoye said:

"Unconditional Love left Nigeria already. What we have is Conditional Love."

SheilaistheName said:

"Brings so much joy in heart, and big smile on my face, much love my brother."

user4887414074618 wondered:

"where una dey see love? Someone should help a brother oo."

The man replied:

"Pray bro."

ifedayotitilayo said:

"God bless it union, happy married life."

King_of_the_wild_West said:

"this gives me so much joy. congrats and have a blessed family. I will be waiting to see your kids."

UncleJoni said:

"Na where Una dey see oyibo women dey marry...? God abeg bless me with one."

ken said:

"Find wife for me there. God bless the both of u."

Frank Smith897 said:

"Me too I love to marry white girl pls god help me."

Lady married Igbo man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a white lady has in a video shared her love story. She started off by saying that she dreamt for a long time of marrying a Nigerian man.

In a part of the video showing her walking in an airport, the woman said it was at that particular time God destined their path to cross.

A photo showed them together. The woman stated that she met her Nigerian king in an Igbo man she married.

Source: YEN.com.gh