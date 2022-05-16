Global site navigation

God Gave Me What I Deserve: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Oyinbo Wife in Video, Puts Ring on Her Finger
God Gave Me What I Deserve: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Oyinbo Wife in Video, Puts Ring on Her Finger

by  Yen.com.gh Ebenezer Quist
  • A young man, Bulla Umeh, has celebrated his white wife on social media as many Nigerians congratulated him
  • Umeh who shared their marriage video described the woman as God's deserving gift to him which surpassed his expectation
  • Many TikTok users who reacted to his post said he is so lucky with love, while some asked him to help them get a white lady

A young Nigerian man known as Bulla Umeh on TikTok has shown off his white wife as he showered praise on her.

A short video shared on his account showed the moment he inserted a ring into her finger in a court as they got married under the law.

The couple exchange rings in a court room.
Many people celebrated with the man online as they said he has found love. Photo source: TikTok/@bullaumeh
Source: UGC

God gave me what I deserved

The clip also captured the beautiful bride looking at the camera as she got ready for the special day.

He captioned the video with:

"God removed what I loved to give me what I deserve...I love you Mami Chulo."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered tens of comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Jeffoye said:

"Unconditional Love left Nigeria already. What we have is Conditional Love."

SheilaistheName said:

"Brings so much joy in heart, and big smile on my face, much love my brother."

user4887414074618 wondered:

"where una dey see love? Someone should help a brother oo."

The man replied:

"Pray bro."

ifedayotitilayo said:

"God bless it union, happy married life."

King_of_the_wild_West said:

"this gives me so much joy. congrats and have a blessed family. I will be waiting to see your kids."

UncleJoni said:

"Na where Una dey see oyibo women dey marry...? God abeg bless me with one."

ken said:

"Find wife for me there. God bless the both of u."

Frank Smith897 said:

"Me too I love to marry white girl pls god help me."

Lady married Igbo man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a white lady has in a video shared her love story. She started off by saying that she dreamt for a long time of marrying a Nigerian man.

In a part of the video showing her walking in an airport, the woman said it was at that particular time God destined their path to cross.

A photo showed them together. The woman stated that she met her Nigerian king in an Igbo man she married.

Source: YEN.com.gh

