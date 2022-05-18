A Ghanaian man in a video has educated people, especially Ghanaians, on basic road safety rules and regulations

In the video, he recorded himself driving on the Accra-Kumasi high way whiles showing people dangerous spots and how to navigate them

The video reached a large audience who were happy to receive education from the man as they did not know many of the rules he mentioned

The Accra-Kumasi road, for a long time, has seen a lot of road accidents and unfortunate deaths. Some have even labeled it a death trap.

A selfless Ghanain has taken it upon himself to educate people on basic road safety rules, the dangerous parts of the Accra-Kumasi highway and how to navigate them.

In the video, he recorded himself driving on the highway and pointed out numerous road markings and what they meant. In the video, he pointed out that there are some parts of the road that diverges from a single carriage two-lane road to a triple lane single carriage road.

He explained that the left-hand side of the triple lane road was called solid line, and the one to his right was called dashes.

He further explained that when approaching a sharp curve on the road, if your car is a slow-moving vehicle or a truck, you would have to use the right outer lane of the road, whiles faster or smaller vehicles would have to use the middle lane.

He further pointed out that vehicles coming from the left lane are not allowed to use the middle lane.

Many people thanked him for the educative video.

Your Trusted Insurance Agent was elated about the educative video and said:

Woow! The president of the republic must award you! thanks for the education.

Giovani.Caleb was impressed and said:

You are really doing well. Keep it up

Ibra was also grateful for the quality education:

Most drivers have no idea about these road signes...Thank you bro for the good work...

