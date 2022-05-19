A young man has stunned folks on social media through his generous act of gifting a little boy a total cash amount of GH₵15000

The v ideo featured a narrator who gave a commentary about the circumstances behind the young man's act

v The video touched a lot of netizens who praised the young man for his kindness, prompting several clicks and comments

A video showing an extraordinary act of kindness by a young man has got people happy and talking. In the video, a woman narrated that the young man decided to show a boy kindness as he usually sees him there selling Okro during school hours.

According to the narrator, the young man asked the total price of the batch of Okro the boy was selling, and the boy replied GH₵500. The kind gentleman then decided to pay for the whole batch, but instead of GH₵500, he decided to pay GH₵5000.

According to the narrator, he told the boy to give the money to his mother for his school fees to be taken care of, he then took the Okro and took his leave. While on his way, he was further moved to come back and gave the little boy an extra GH₵10,000 after one woman had hinted the boy did not even have a father.

The act of kindness had peeps jubilating with joy on social media as such an act of kindness is rare to find.

Social Media Reactions

doraakahoho blessed the young man saying:

may the good Lord bless u for

user7216410080677 was impressed as they said:

I know the next blessings will me in my Lord's name Amen

kennybaby62 also said:

this so amazing

See video below:

