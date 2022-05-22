The reaction of a Ghana police officer who was seen descending from the top of a mountain has sparked huge reactions online

The unidentified female officer who was trying as much as possible to maintain reamin calm was heard screaming for her life when she was let go be her trainer

@alwahabgh1 wrote: "Who is still watching and can not stop laughing. Nothing dey vex me like 'Nice confidence' ”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a Ghanaian female police has surfaced on social media which has gotten many entertained.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @notcro had an unidentified officer going through a training where she was supposed to descend from the top of a mountain.

Female police officer in training Photo credit: @notcro/TikTok

Source: UGC

The female officer seemed scared initially but was truing as much as possible to keep her composure. She however began to scream for her life when she was made to let go by the instructure.

The post at the time of this publication has racked up over 870,000 views with more than 4000 people commenting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mchumblle commented:

My dear go look for store bi at Suame market

@alwahabgh1 wrote:

Who’s still watching and can’t stop laughing nothing dey vex me like “Nice confidence”

@k_jay46 replied:

We could see this is not her calling but because of the economy and the system in Ghana sergeant Mercy Dadzie has to be ready to Rappel

From @officialadiepena:

Me koraa de33 I don't want trouble thats why i dey do my kaya saa

@md_general1 said:

By now the brave ones were rather not picked for training and they're home

@patriciaantwi355 commented:

look how calm he is to the lady nso nka barima nka wob3te shouting,mmaa de3 y3y3 buei

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh