A young man, Anuoluwapo, has in a series of videos showed how he married his white lover in a grand style

An earlier video captured how happy he was after he welcomed the woman to Nigeria at the airport

Many Nigerians were happy for the couple, especially how Anuoluwapo's family accepted her wholeheartedly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Remember the man, Anuoluwapo, who welcomed his oyinbo woman to Nigeria? They have married in a traditional ceremony.

A video shared on his TikTok showed the moment they both were in a vehicle as he captioned it:

"Happy married life to us."

Many people congratulated the couple. Photo source: TikTok/@barrywhiteog215

Source: UGC

His family accepted her

Another clip showed both of them dressed in traditional attires as the couple went to Anuoluwapo's mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a Yoruba traditional fashion, a family member poured water on the bride's legs to show that her stay in her husband's house will be peaceful as water is soothing to the body.

Watch the first video below:

The clip below captured the moment she was welcomed with water:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Isa Thablo said:

"May God bless your union bro."

geesilver said:

"This a proper Yoruba culture.... unfortunately we have lost this value long time ago."

Mickey said:

"How owner take Dey carry client come."

Mammie_phate11 said:

"Congratulations BarryXchange God bless ur home."

rolandda23 said:

"Ohmo this wan fine ooh."

Terry Sani confidenc said:

"And I went emotional for no reason."

sannisaheed1994 said:

"Your home is blessed forever bruh."

comment reacted:

"waiting we way be Nigeria girls go do now? now everybody dey marry white."

AB Mope said:

"this is proper yoruba culture. the whole family welcome you wholeheartedly, congratulations."

kingkendrick_ said:

"No be 7hours ago she land? You don marry am now now? You no let am rest?"

Educatedthug05 said:

"So fast bro....just 6 hours ago and marriage don set haaaa my guys ain’t smiling at all."

How I met my husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a white woman who is known on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha narrated how she met her husband in a club 14 years ago.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, she revealed that the man asked for her number in the Zurich club.

In response, she told him:

"If God wants it, we will meet again."

Source: YEN.com.gh