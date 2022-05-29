A young couple's glow up over the years has attracted alot of reactions from social media users

In a video, pictures of the two when they were much younger compared to what they currently look like were shared

A video which captures a man and woman's journey over the years has got many people falling in love.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @yabaleftonline had pictures of the couple when they started dating at a young age to how they look like currently.

Beautiful before and after photos of cute couple Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/YouTube

The post was shared with the caption; "Na the winner be this abeg!! Whaaatt?? "

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 135,000 likes with close to 4,000 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@fatireguntimilehin wrote:

I love how they both transformed and became better TOGETHER

@vee_____vian commented:

Their old pictures were still fine

@tytilope replied:

They've been so cute from the start , they also look alike and the baby looks amazing

From @yung6ix6ix:

Relationship is sweet online jare …you people shouldn’t rush us abeg ….I’m not ready yet

@iamkingdinero2 commented:

See eh I have photos like this with someone I could compile oo like 9 years ago till last year 2021 cause she married someone else that last year , should I still post it ?

Watch the full video linked below;

Before and After Pictures of Beautiful Couple Gets many Reacting on Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that pictures of a couple surfaced on social media and is gathering massive reactions from netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @AriEmpire_ has two pictures of a couple positioned side-by-side.

The spotted picture on the left appears to have been taken some years back. The young man and the lady stood beside each other with their backs, posing for the camera with two fingers to the wind.

The setting of the picture seems to be a church with a congregation behind them. The casual wear they are seen in appears to be on the lower side of a price tag.

