Captain Smart Celebrates 5 Years at Onua TV, Attributes Pay Raise to Nana Ama McBrown
- Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has shared that his monthly salary at Media General increased because of actress Nana Ama McBrown
- The broadcaster made this known in a viral video while celebrating his fifth anniversary with local media station Onua TV and Onua FM
- The media figure addressed critics who previously questioned his decision to wear a promotional T-shirt to welcome the actress when she joined the network
Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has shared that his salary at Onua TV and Onua FM received a major boost following the employment of star actress Nana Ama McBrown.
The media personality disclosed in a video posted by the blog handle maskblog_ on Instagram on June 2, 2026, while celebrating his fifth anniversary with the media organisation.
Reflecting on his journey, Captain Smart recalled how several critics questioned why a prominent presenter like him would lower his standards to wear a promotional t-shirt just to welcome the actress when she initially signed with the station.
"If you can't wear the glory of somebody, nobody will honour you. And I wore my sister's glory that day," Captain Smart said.
Captain Smart talks about salary increase
The seasoned broadcaster admitted that the arrival of the screen goddess drastically altered the financial fortunes of the media house for the better.
According to him, the company's overall revenue streams grew rapidly after she became part of the Onua family, a development that directly impacted his own monthly take-home pay.
He acknowledged that the career move made by the actress served as the major catalyst for his recent financial upgrade at the company.
"So imagine if she did not come, maybe my salary would have been the same by now," Captain Smart added.
The Instagram video below shows the moment Captain Smart opened up about how Nana Ama McBrown contributed to his salary increase at Onua TV/FM.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh