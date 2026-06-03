Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has shared that his monthly salary at Media General increased because of actress Nana Ama McBrown

The broadcaster made this known in a viral video while celebrating his fifth anniversary with local media station Onua TV and Onua FM

The media figure addressed critics who previously questioned his decision to wear a promotional T-shirt to welcome the actress when she joined the network

Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has shared that his salary at Onua TV and Onua FM received a major boost following the employment of star actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Contrivertial media personality Captain Smart says he is paid more because of actress and show host Nana Ama McBrown. Image credit: Captain Smart, Nana Ama McBrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The media personality disclosed in a video posted by the blog handle maskblog_ on Instagram on June 2, 2026, while celebrating his fifth anniversary with the media organisation.

Reflecting on his journey, Captain Smart recalled how several critics questioned why a prominent presenter like him would lower his standards to wear a promotional t-shirt just to welcome the actress when she initially signed with the station.

"If you can't wear the glory of somebody, nobody will honour you. And I wore my sister's glory that day," Captain Smart said.

Captain Smart talks about salary increase

The seasoned broadcaster admitted that the arrival of the screen goddess drastically altered the financial fortunes of the media house for the better.

According to him, the company's overall revenue streams grew rapidly after she became part of the Onua family, a development that directly impacted his own monthly take-home pay.

He acknowledged that the career move made by the actress served as the major catalyst for his recent financial upgrade at the company.

"So imagine if she did not come, maybe my salary would have been the same by now," Captain Smart added.

The Instagram video below shows the moment Captain Smart opened up about how Nana Ama McBrown contributed to his salary increase at Onua TV/FM.

Source: YEN.com.gh