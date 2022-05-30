A 31-year-old single woman identified as Sandra Amanor went on Date Rush, a famous relationship reality show in Ghana, to find herself a lover.

As the tradition on the show demands, she was supposed to keep turning off the 'rushes' of the contestants she was not interested in until she leaves one as a date to go home with.

However, for Sandra Amanor who spent a lot of time in Holland, none of the contestants suited her requirements as she turned off the rushes for each one of them.

In a video posted by TV3 Ghana on the media firm's verified Twitter handle, the final male contestant who thought he had landed a date with the foreign lady, had his hands on his head after she rejected him as well.

Giovanni Caleb, the host of the show, indicated after she turned off all the rushes that although the motive of the programme is to join prospective partners together, they cannot force the process.

Sandra Amanor is an upcoming gospel musician with the dream of relocating permanently to Ghana and setting up a home for the elderly.

She is 31 years old and indicates that her ideal man must be God-loving just as she is and also be understanding, since her previous relationship ended on the grounds of insecurity on the part of the man.

