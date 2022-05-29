The latest conversations about Date Rush have been dominated by a young lady called Abigail who appeared in the last episode

Abigail popped up on stage with a very well-endowed figure which got many of the contestants drooling and wanting to go on a date with

After sweeping many of the contestants off their feet, Abigail selected a young man called Hortons as her date

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A well-endowed lady named Abigail turned heads as she appeared on the latest of Date Rush the popular dating reality show on TV3.

Abigail, a lady blessed with a shapely figure and a big backside, swept almost everybody on the show and many of those monitoring online of their feet.

Appearing on stage, Abigail rocked a sleek red dress which hugged her body and showed off her contours very well.

Abigail shook Date Rush with her shapely figure

Source: Instagram

Immediately after she appeared on the stage, she caught the attention of the 10 male contestants who were vying to grab an opportunity to go on a date with her. Even though she did not dance so much, her physical endowments were more than enough to catch the attention of the guys.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch Abigail's appearance below:

She got all the guys interested in her and they left their rushes (lights) on. But she whittled it down to two of the contestants, Hortons and Harrison.

After asking a question about where each of them wanted to be in the next three years, Abigail opted to give the chance of a date with her to Hortons.

See the video below:v

Nana Adwoa Date Rush Allegedly Married; Wedding Photos Pop Up After She Found Raymond Junior

In other Date Rush news, a 24-year-old Nana Adwoa contestant recently fell into 'hot waters' as her wedding photos popped up online.

In the pictures, the young man reported to be called 2 Shy was seen in matching bridal dresses with Nana Adwoa.

A gentleman named Nana Kwasi Kuffour-Jeff who claimed to be the ex-boyfriend of Nana Adwoa also joined in the allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh