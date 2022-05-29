Date Rush: Well Endowed Lady Abigail Mesmerises Men On Show With Her Huge Curves
- The latest conversations about Date Rush have been dominated by a young lady called Abigail who appeared in the last episode
- Abigail popped up on stage with a very well-endowed figure which got many of the contestants drooling and wanting to go on a date with
- After sweeping many of the contestants off their feet, Abigail selected a young man called Hortons as her date
A well-endowed lady named Abigail turned heads as she appeared on the latest of Date Rush the popular dating reality show on TV3.
Abigail, a lady blessed with a shapely figure and a big backside, swept almost everybody on the show and many of those monitoring online of their feet.
Appearing on stage, Abigail rocked a sleek red dress which hugged her body and showed off her contours very well.
Immediately after she appeared on the stage, she caught the attention of the 10 male contestants who were vying to grab an opportunity to go on a date with her. Even though she did not dance so much, her physical endowments were more than enough to catch the attention of the guys.
Watch Abigail's appearance below:
She got all the guys interested in her and they left their rushes (lights) on. But she whittled it down to two of the contestants, Hortons and Harrison.
After asking a question about where each of them wanted to be in the next three years, Abigail opted to give the chance of a date with her to Hortons.
See the video below:v
