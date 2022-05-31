Social media has been in chaos after Empress Gifty, and Kevin Taylor went at it. The gospel singer responded to some comments Kevin has recently made

Empress G ifty was not too enthused about some things Kevin Taylor had to say about her after she was appointed a security ambassador

ifty The appointment of Empress Gifty as a security ambassador has raised eyebrows among Ghanaians

Kevin Taylor and Empress Gifty have gone at it in a war of words. Some things they said about each other weren't pretty at all. The beef stemmed from the appointment of the gospel artist as Ambassador of the National Security Ministry’s ‘See Something, Say Something' initiative.

The initiative is aimed at fighting and preventing terrorism in the country. However, the appointment didn't sit too well with many Ghanaians who felt Empress Gifty was not fit for the position.

Kevin Taylor, a popular Ghanaian journalist, weighed in on the matter and described the appointment as ''senseless''. He said this on his Loud Silence radio show.

He further stated that he believes Hopeson Adorye, the husband of gospel singer Empress Gifty, had a hand in her appointment.

He also made some remarks concerning her body which sparked rage from the gospel star. Empress Gifty responded to Kevin's comments on her Empress show regarding her use of hip pads. She said they were created to boost the confidence of women.

She also said her appointment as a security ambassador was through the grace of God and her prayers over the years.

See Kevin Taylor's comments in video below:

Empress Gifty response to Kevin Taylor:

