A video of some American soldiers dancing has stirred massive reactions on TikTok as they had fun

Three female officers and their male counterparts showed off their 'sturdy' moves despite being in uniforms

Many people were amazed by their video as they wished them well for serving their country selflessly

A video has shown the moment three female soldiers and their male counterparts vibed hard to BackRoad Gee's Under Attack song.

In the clip, one of the female soldiers placed her camera phone at an angle that would capture them well before they all went dancing.

The soldiers' dance moves amazed many people online. Photo source: TikTok/@blackroad

Amazing 'sturdy' moves

Displaying leg moves, they showed off their 'sturdy' dance. Many people who reacted to the video were amazed that they all found the time to have fun.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 26,000 likes with tens of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KillSwitch758 said:

"This song is about to go crazyyy."

Antonio said:

"Woooooosssshhhhh wait till the sun start boomin n the drop tops come out."

YZD said:

"The last one is actually good at it."

angelasamuel466 said:

"wow Brilliant thank you for your service be blessed."

Bookie_Maylock said:

"Nice to see Backroad Gee going worldwide."

shareen500 said:

"Omg this has to go viral coming from London uk."

Dnfor said:

"sturdy From the heart of the army let'sgoooooooooo."

Deleira said:

"good start to Change war into love. they love to dance!"

dderreck_ said:

"US Army, 1st Battallion of Sturdiness."

j 9175 said:

"u got it brothers."

