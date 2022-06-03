A video has shown the moment a father demanded obedience to instruction from his daughters after they murmured

Before he entered their room, their mother was dishing instructions to the girls to get off their bed in a soft tone

Many people were amazed at how the father came in to reinforce what his wife wanted the children to do

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young couple, Bam and Bri, who always create content around themselves and their kids in a TikTok video highlighted the importance of proper parenting.

In the clip, the mother walked into the children's room and asked her daughters to get ready for school.

The kids jumped down from their beds when their father came in. Photo source: TikTok/@bamandbrination

Source: UGC

The need for proper parenting

Like kids are wont to do, the girls murmured and refused to get off their beds in the TikTok video. Seconds after, their father came in with a baritone voice, thundering as he ordered them to do what their mother asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Without any mark of hesitation, the children jumped off the beds. Though the whole video appears staged, people said it really shows the significance of having both parents involved in their children's lives.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Dr zing comic said:

"A father is very important in every family, you see that, it reset the mind."

Lawrence Mwangi366 said:

"They were ready for school in pajamas already, yes sir."

Joel_abiii said:

"Last child literally parkoured from the top bunk."

ladyk said:

"Daddy voice always make some great impact in the family."

etyworld siad:

"My mom is the father in our house."

Slungile said:

"They just took they bags without anything."

Young Girl Weeps As She Begs Her Mother To Stop Loving Her Father In Viral Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about family. A girl who appears to be about 5 years old was seen in a rather interesting video asking her mother to stop loving her father.

According to the girl, she is the only person who should be addressed as 'baby' or 'lover' and not her father.

When her mother promised to stop ascribing that much affection to the girl's father, she immediately started smiling.

Source: YEN.com.gh