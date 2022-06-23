A young man has shared some beautiful photos of himself and his fiancee, and it has got some mixed reactions on Twitter

The photos were an engagement photoshoot the pair had. The beautiful couple took multiple pictures and seemed pretty happy together

The post caused a stir as folks reacted to the couple's photos. Some congratulated them, whiles others felt he settled for the lady

In a Twitter post, @TabascoBoss shared photos of himself and his wife-to-be. His lady, a thick beautiful woman, had a marvellous smile on her face as she posed with her lover.

The photos were taken in a garden setting, making the images look colourful and vibrant. Their lovely smiles made it even more beautiful.

Folks found the photos and complimented them on their engagement. Although some people felt the pair did not match, there was a healthy amount of congratulations for them.

YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting comments from the frenzy the photos stirred.

TabascoBoss was impressed as she said:

The teeth, the skin, the color coordination! congratulations to y’all

NaturalTaurusGurl wrote:

Ugh!!! This so beautiful. Stuff like this makes me keep hope alive

Sarah was happy for them as she said:

Congratulations!!!!! Beautiful couple, but I’m just wondering where on earth were you guys to where it’s sweater weather? it’s hot AF

boobzwreck was excited the lady found love as she commented:

I'm about to show these to my mom who shames me by saying no man will ever want to marry me cos of my size. According to her, men only want to have sex with big women but not marry them. Wish me luck

NTANDO also gave his opinion on the couple:

Men we settle for a good heart and peace of mind we dont really care what you look like we just want a woman with a brain that actually works and a warm heart we will do anything to keep such a person. But its a secret we dont tell the world! But yeah we do that

