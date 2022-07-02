Lawmaker Isaac Adongo has applauded the government's decision to commence talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the financial institution

The Bolgatanga Central legislator described the move as the most sensible decision to take albeit late

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has lauded the government's decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The lawmaker said a deal with the IMF to support the country's struggling economy is the most sensible, albeit late.

He told the Key Points on TV3 that the government should focus on negotiating a good programme to uproot the country from the economic gloom.

''The reality is that we ought to focus on how to get Ghana out of this difficulty. We need to put our best foot forward so that we get a very good programme that will be a programme that will turn things around and make Ghana better,'' he said, per 3news.

''I believe that the issues around what you said before, what you did say before will go on but the most important thing is that it was the most sensible decision to take,'' he added.

President Directs Finance Minister To Engage IMF For Economic Programme

YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic programme.

The global economic disruption triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened Ghana's macroeconomy. High public debt, rising inflation, and depleting foreign reserves have destabilised the balance of payment.

Five Bad Things Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Other NPP Gurus Said About Going IMF

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate report that the decision by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration to seek an IMF programme for the struggling Ghanaian economy has triggered memories of their initial stance.

Ghanaians have expressed utter surprise following news that the president has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF for an economic programme.

In the past, President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and maverick NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong, among others, have condemned any form of IMF support.

