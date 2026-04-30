Prophet Telvin Sowah has returned after a self-imposed 21-day period with a renewed prophecy concerning Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

He had earlier made predictions about the team’s performance at the tournament, suggesting Ghana would perform strongly despite a poor qualification run

His latest comments have generated debate among sports fans and the public, with mixed reactions on social media

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, founder and leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, has reappeared after a self-imposed 21-day period, providing what he describes as a revised prophecy concerning Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The prophet had earlier made public declarations about the national team’s expected performance at the tournament, predicting that the Black Stars would deliver a surprisingly strong showing despite what he described as a poor qualification campaign.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah addressing his congregation after returning from his 21 day prophetic declaration period. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook, GFA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time, he cautioned football authorities against making changes to the technical leadership of the team, particularly advising against the removal of then-coach Otto Addo, insisting that such a decision could disrupt what he called a divinely set “timeline of success.”

Coaching change and “timeline interference”

Following his earlier comments, the Ghana Football Association later confirmed the appointment of a new head coach, Carlos Queiroz, replacing Otto Addo.

Reacting to the development, Prophet Sowah maintained that the decision amounted to interference with the team’s spiritual and performance trajectory.

He then stated that he would require 21 days to “restore” or recalibrate the perceived disruption to the Black Stars’ destined success path.

Watch Prophet warning against removing Otto Addo:

Fresh prophecy after 21 days

After the said period, Prophet Sowah has now returned with a renewed message about Ghana’s prospects at the 2026 World Cup.

According to him, the Black Stars will manage to progress beyond the group stage of the competition but will not advance far in the tournament.

Ghana’s Black Stars in training as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid public debate. Photo credit: GFA/Facebook

Source: Twitter

He further predicted that Ghana could secure a notable victory against England during the competition, although he cautioned that the team’s overall performance beyond that match would not be particularly impressive.

He also suggested that the team may play only four matches before exiting the tournament.

Reactions and public debate

Prophet Telvin Sowah, who is known for making bold predictions on national affairs, governance, and public figures, has once again stirred debate with his latest football prophecy.

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions among sports enthusiasts, with some dismissing the claims while others continue to engage in discussions surrounding Ghana’s World Cup prospects.

The Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup continue amid growing public interest and speculation.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah shared a new prophecy regarding the war in Iran, involving the US and Israel, and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm the country, claiming that the currency would improve against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

Telvin Sowah added that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East would not affect fuel prices in Ghana either, according to the vision he was reportedly shown by God.

Source: YEN.com.gh