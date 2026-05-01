Daniel Opare warned that Ghana could struggle at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Mohammed Kudus fails to recover in time

Kudus is currently sidelined with an injury after scoring nine goals for Tottenham Hotspur this season

Carlos Queiroz is set to name his final squad as Ghana prepare to face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L

Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare has warned that Ghana could face serious difficulties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Mohammed Kudus does not recover from injury in time for the tournament.

The 25-year-old midfielder is currently sidelined with an injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season, raising concerns about his availability for the global showpiece set to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Why Ghana risk struggling at 2026 World Cup without Mohammed Kudus

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to JoySports, Opare highlighted Kudus’ importance to the national team, insisting his absence would significantly weaken the squad.

“If he doesn't come back, we're in deep trouble,” Opare said.

“Like I said, football is, you know, the ones there can play, but I think with Kudus in there, he will add more value to the team.

“So, you know, fingers crossed, we pray that he recovers on time so that he can make the World Cup. You understand,” he added.

Kudus, who has been a key player for Tottenham Hotspur this season, scored nine goals in all competitions before suffering the injury setback in January.

Kudus’ injury setback at Tottenham

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, things have not gone according to plan so far. Just as Mohammed Kudus was starting to adapt and build momentum within Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking system, he was halted by injury at a crucial stage of his development.

Meanwhile, new Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to name his final 26-man squad by June 1 as Ghana prepare for their fifth World Cup appearance.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia .

They will open their campaign against Panama on June 17, face England on June 23, and conclude the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

Old prophecy about Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renewed attention on a prophecy involving Mohammed Kudus has sparked widespread discussion following his latest recovery concerns.

The warning, which has resurfaced on social media, has added an extra layer of anxiety around the player’s current situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: YEN.com.gh