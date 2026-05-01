The debate over who truly deserves football’s GOAT crown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has once again taken centre stage

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is the latest to add his voice to the never-ending conversation with a thoughtful verdict

Both Ronaldo and Messi are in the twilight of their illustrious careers after dominating world football for more than 15 years

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The debate over football’s greatest-ever player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has resurfaced once again, with Victor Osimhen offering a diplomatic response when asked to choose between the two icons.

The Nigerian striker shared his opinion during a quickfire session with Ghanaian content creator Berneese.

Victor Osimhen settles the never-ending GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with a brilliant verdict. Photos by Megan Briggs, Ahmad Mora and Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

Instead of siding with a single football icon, Osimhen chose a more balanced approach that has already sparked conversation among fans online.

"I will go for both," the 27-year-old said without hesitation when asked to settle the debate.

Osimhen went on to explain why he finds it difficult to separate the two legends.

"The thing is that I have never chosen any of them [Ronaldo or Messi]; these two guys have been up there for more than 20 years.

"So they have been doing it. Other people compare because they have their personal fans, but for me, I love both of them, and I want to say thank you [to them] for what they have done for football."

Watch the full interview, as shared on X:

For more than two decades, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport at the highest level.

Between them, they have won 13 Ballon d’Or awards, multiple league titles and several UEFA Champions League trophies while breaking countless records along the way, as cited by MessivsRonaldoApp.

Ronaldo is widely admired for his athleticism, mentality and goalscoring consistency across different leagues. Messi, meanwhile, is praised for his creativity, dribbling and football intelligence, according to Goal.

Both stars are expected to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which could mark their final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Messi will hope to help Argentina defend the trophy they won in 2022, while Ronaldo will aim to guide Portugal to a first-ever World Cup triumph.

Ronaldo's and Messi's rivalry more often than not divides opinion among fans, pundits and key actors of the game. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG.

Source: Getty Images

Messi and Ronaldo's influence on Osimhen

Osimhen’s comments reflect the admiration many players of his generation have for the iconic pair.

Growing up during the Ronaldo and Messi era, countless footballers have viewed them as once-in-a-lifetime talents who constantly pushed each other to extraordinary heights, and Osimhen is no different.

Interestingly, the Galatasaray hitman, who admitted his love for Ghanaian music, has openly praised Ronaldo in previous interviews, especially for his discipline and mentality.

Still, his latest remarks show that he values the impact both legends have had on football rather than reducing the conversation to a simple choice between one or the other.

When Essien settled the GOAT debate

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien previously made his position known in the long-running GOAT debate.

Speaking in a 2018 interview with Copa 90 USA, Essien praised Lionel Messi’s brilliance but ultimately backed Cristiano Ronaldo for his versatility.

Source: YEN.com.gh