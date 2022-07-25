A lady who hails from Ghanaian roots has been starred in the Black Panther Sequel, Wakanda-Forever

Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson, an award-winning actress with Ghanaian roots, has been starred in the new sequel of Black Panther called Wakanda Forever.

On her personal Instagram handle, Ewuraba whose parents are Ghanaian but grew up with her sister in London, shared the Wakanda-Forever trailer with a shot that captured a scene of her.

The Ghanaian-British woman has worked as an actress, screenwriter, director, producer and singer, BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance and British Academy Television Award for Best Actress, among others.

Photos of Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson starred in Wakanda-Forever Photo credit: @michaelacoelweb

Source: Instagram

Since the announcement at Marvel’s panel for Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23, the trailer finally hit the internet with many fans already set for the release on November 11.

The over two-minute trailer also includes a heartfelt tribute to deceased Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman.

How fans of Ewuraba celebrated her achievement

Below were some comments shared by Ewuraba's followers who were excited to see the Wakanda-forever feature.

wayofmichelle indicated:

I DIED! When I saw this! As soon as you first cut your hair I wanted to see you in this movie!

theseyet commented:

I just saw the trailer on another page!!!!! My jaw dropped when I saw you! So excited! I recognize those cheekbones anywhere!!!!!

jared_w_warren mentioned:

biggest fan … you make me go hard in the paint with the craft. Your a beast when it comes to anything you put your hand in …. Pray one day I get to meet you or work with you on a Project

See the trailer below

